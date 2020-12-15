Obituary: Aisha de Sequeira – leading India banker dies at 51

India and Morgan Stanley have lost one of their most senior women bankers with the passing of Aisha de Sequeira, the bank’s co-head for India, who has died aged just 51.

De Sequeira, a senior M&A figure who ran Morgan Stanley’s investment banking operations in India, had been with the firm for 25 years and was India co-head for eight of them.

She was involved in many key deals in India, including Nippon’s investment into Reliance Life and Reliance Asset Management, and the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Legacy

But her legacy will be the final big deal she worked on as the lead India-based banker on a set of strategic stake sales in Jio Platforms, backed by Reliance Industries and its founder Mukesh Ambani.

Jio, which combines all of Reliance Industries’ digital and telecommunications initiatives into a new venture, succeeded in assembling an extraordinary shareholder roster between April and July, starting with Facebook’s $5.7 billion purchase of a 9.9% stake in the business.

It was later joined by Google and some of the biggest names in private equity (Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR), Middle East sovereign wealth (Adia, Mubadala and Saudi Arabia’s PIF), and finally fellow tech names (Intel, Qualcomm).

De