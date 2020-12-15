The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

Obituary: Aisha de Sequeira – leading India banker dies at 51

By Chris Wright
December 15, 2020
Morgan Stanley mourns its top investment banker in the country.

Aisha-de-Sequeira-Morgan-Stanley-960.png

India and Morgan Stanley have lost one of their most senior women bankers with the passing of Aisha de Sequeira, the bank’s co-head for India, who has died aged just 51.

De Sequeira, a senior M&A figure who ran Morgan Stanley’s investment banking operations in India, had been with the firm for 25 years and was India co-head for eight of them.

She was involved in many key deals in India, including Nippon’s investment into Reliance Life and Reliance Asset Management, and the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Legacy

But her legacy will be the final big deal she worked on as the lead India-based banker on a set of strategic stake sales in Jio Platforms, backed by Reliance Industries and its founder Mukesh Ambani.

Jio, which combines all of Reliance Industries’ digital and telecommunications initiatives into a new venture, succeeded in assembling an extraordinary shareholder roster between April and July, starting with Facebook’s $5.7 billion purchase of a 9.9% stake in the business.

It was later joined by Google and some of the biggest names in private equity (Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR), Middle East sovereign wealth (Adia, Mubadala and Saudi Arabia’s PIF), and finally fellow tech names (Intel, Qualcomm).

De


Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
