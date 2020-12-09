The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Goldman’s patience pays off as it readies to buy 100% of China JV

By Elliot Wilson
December 09, 2020
Goldman Sachs has been waiting 16 years for the right to run a wholly owned business in China. It is now a big step closer to realizing the dream.

Goldman Sachs and China have a lot in common. Both march to their own tune and are accustomed to getting their own way. Both are patient; but neither likes to be kept waiting.

That thought came to mind when the US investment bank said on December 8 that it was moving to acquire a 100% stake in its mainland China securities joint venture, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua (GSGH).

The details of the deal are simple enough.

Goldman will buy the 49% stake it does not already own in the JV it set up in 2004 with Beijing Gao Hua Securities, a domestic brokerage founded by erstwhile investment banking rainmaker Fang Fenglei and investment firm Legend Holdings.

All the New York bank’s onshore operations, including non-investment banking services such as wealth management and securities trading, will then migrate to a new wholly owned entity, to be called Goldman Sachs (China) Securities.

Green light

The deal is not complete: Goldman likely will not receive a green light to buy out its long-time mainland partner until some time in 2021.

But at this point in time, it looks pretty much signed and sealed.

“The

Tags

Capital Markets Capital MarketsGoldman SachsChinaUnited States
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
