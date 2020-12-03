The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Brazil IPOs in 2021: Contextualized context

By Rob Dwyer
December 03, 2020
Share

Is a slew of pulled deals really a sign of a healthy IPO market?

Rob Dwyer Latin America COLUMN MAIN 1920px.jpg

In the last couple of months, about 20 Brazilian IPOs have been pulled. Sounds, bad, right? Wait though, you need the context.

First, this has been a very strong year for equity issuance – it’s going to be a record year for the Bovespa. In the middle of October, it passed R$100 billion ($19.2 billion), already beating 2019’s total of R$90 billion. Brazil has clocked up 25 IPOs this year – after just five in 2019 – and 2006’s record of 26 will almost certainly be broken.

Those cancelled IPOs are really mostly delayed. UBS BB’s chief executive, Daniel Bassan, is just one of many who argue that the slew of pulled deals is just a healthy sign of a market struggling to absorb a bottleneck of too many deals after many stepped back from the market in the first half of the pandemic-hit year.

The markets were simply “flattening the curve” of equity deals he says. Investors need more time to absorb each story and the market has to realign accordingly. Reprioritize.

The consensus call seems to be that 2021 will pick up from the record-breaking 2020. International flows have finally turned positive again and the local demand for equities seems to be a given, forced to venture out of its traditional fixed income fortress by collapsing yields that have led to once-in-a-generation negative real rates.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsBrazilCapital Markets
Share
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree