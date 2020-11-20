The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Korean Air-Asiana deal shows domestic M&A alive and well

By Chris Wright
November 20, 2020
Despite Covid, M&A can still be done at scale within countries, even in the stricken aviation sector – though it helps to have a powerful force such as Korea Development Bank behind the scenes.

The proposed merger of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines has some interesting sub-plots to it.

One is the relative buoyancy of domestic M&A at a time when cross-border deals are still logistically almost impossible. Another is the enduring power of Korea Development Bank (KDB) as a powerbroker. A third: Credit Suisse’s ability to hang on to a South Korean mandate even when a deal appears stricken.

A year ago, Euromoney reported on the proposed sale of Asiana by Kumho Industrial, its largest shareholder, to a consortium led by Hyundai Development Company (HDC).

That was a deal pretty rich in sub-plots itself, such as the emotional resonance of the airline’s connection to Gwangju, the city that suffered most after South Korea’s coup d’état in 1979, and the presence of a Gwangju native in the buyer syndicate.

However, the deal never got over the line, despite agreements having been signed on December 27, 2019.

Covid-19 clearly had an impact, prompting HDC to seek 12 weeks of additional due diligence. Eventually, the government and KDB – the main creditor bank to the troubled Kumho conglomerate – lost confidence that the deal would ever go ahead and instructed Asiana and Kumho to terminate the agreement on September 11.

Tags

Capital Markets, Republic of Korea, Credit Suisse, Korea Development Bank, Coronavirus
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
