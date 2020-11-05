Finance: Off the record

“I am usually quite quick to be worried, but I don’t see an awful lot of investors doing stupid things”

Euromoney hopes this take on the credit markets holds true for a while longer

“It is vitally important that governments and municipalities take accurate inventory of the assets they own. Just ask William the Conqueror”

This investor is taking the Domesday Book as his blueprint for the future of public finance

“Japanese corporate culture is changing slowly, and Covid is just an excuse for it to change slower still”

An investor in Japan remains cynical

“We used to be terrible at this. Now we’re not terrible”

A banker in Asia has set a modest bar for achievement

“US [regulators] wanted more Chinese product – more listings in New York. And that’s what they got. Lots of shoddy product, but product nonetheless”

Be careful what you wish for

“We have had new clients come on board who we didn’t even know existed at the start of the year”

Remote working is no problem for this London-based private banker