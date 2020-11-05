The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Finance: Off the record

November 05, 2020
November 2020

“I am usually quite quick to be worried, but I don’t see an awful lot of investors doing stupid things”

Euromoney hopes this take on the credit markets holds true for a while longer


“It is vitally important that governments and municipalities take accurate inventory of the assets they own. Just ask William the Conqueror”

This investor is taking the Domesday Book as his blueprint for the future of public finance


“Japanese corporate culture is changing slowly, and Covid is just an excuse for it to change slower still”

An investor in Japan remains cynical


“We used to be terrible at this. Now we’re not terrible”

A banker in Asia has set a modest bar for achievement


“US [regulators] wanted more Chinese product – more listings in New York. And that’s what they got. Lots of shoddy product, but product nonetheless”

Be careful what you wish for


“We have had new clients come on board who we didn’t even know existed at the start of the year”

Remote working is no problem for this London-based private banker


“B2C is where the noise is being made.








