DBS: Taking machine learning for a spin

By Chris Wright
September 15, 2020
DBS asked Euromoney to join the machine-learning training it gives to thousands of its employees, which includes how to programme your own autonomous racing car. It’s all about getting staff to understand one another.

Euromoney is teaching a virtual car to go around a virtual racetrack, instructed by a team of distant data scientists on a Zoom call. And despite all these removals from reality, we’re addicted.

After four hours of training and experimentation, Euromoney has succeeded in getting our car – WrightRacer1, because we have a bit of an ego problem – to get around the track in half a minute. Our teacher, Ray, is politely approving, though it turns out his lap record is under eight seconds.

The reason we are doing this is to understand the methods DBS Bank uses to instil a culture of technology and disruption all the way through its business. It speaks to a question we put to chief


