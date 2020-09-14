The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Finance: The state of play

September 14, 2020
Of all the shocks that have buffeted the world economy this year, one of the greatest is the unquestioned willingness of governments worldwide to implement emergency financial relief at scale through the banking system in response to Covid-19.

The coronavirus eradicated decades of fiscal prudence and capital markets orthodoxy in a matter of days. In doing so, it has bound the financial industry to its sovereign governments and supranational entities more closely than ever before.

Perhaps nothing better exemplifies this new reality than the launch of the EU’s extraordinary new borrowing programme, due at the end of this month. More than €30 billion of new bonds will likely be issued before the end of 2020 – more than the EU has ever issued in any single year before. Next year, it will borrow more than twice that amount, possibly much more.

Rebuilding economies

As we discuss in this issue, the EU must now persuade the debt markets to absorb more than €750 billion over the next five years, as it seeks to rebuild economies shattered by Covid-19 lockdowns.


