Sideways: How green is your banker?

Tanguy Claquin is the very model of a modern environmental banker. The head of sustainable banking at Crédit Agricole CIB is a climate scientist with training in atmospheric physics. He knows what he’s talking about.

Claquin is an obvious fit for Crédit Agricole, which was founded as a financing cooperative for French farmers and branded itself as the green bank long before consulting firm Oliver Wyman announced that there could be $150 billion of fees on offer in the next 10 years from sustainable finance.

This year’s shift towards social investing at the partial expense of environmental funding has complicated the hiring calculation for firms that want to burnish their sustainability credentials and get a piece of this new revenue pie. It won’t be as simple as just hiring some climate scientists who can reconcile themselves to working in finance.