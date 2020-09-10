Global Excellence in Leadership 2020: HSBC thinks global and acts local

Noel Quinn Noel Quinn

Laurent Lagueny, HSBC’s head of trade financing in France, was so concerned his client would fail to deliver food to a French supermarket, he jumped in his car and made a 62-mile desperate dash to save their gigots.

The bank’s trade team in Paris had received an anxious call from a wholesaler to say that a €150,000 import of Australian lamb was stuck in port because lockdown had delayed the processing of documentation.

Lagueny