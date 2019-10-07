About the Fixed Income Research Survey

Euromoney asks investors to nominate their top three credit research providers across a range of sectors and borrower types. Under the categories of issuance strategy, credit quality and investor relations, this Euromoney global research survey brings you exclusive insight into who is at the top of this competitive market. Research is defined as research/trading ideas consumed by clients – from providers of research – via all distribution channels at the providers. Specifically from a research perspective, this incorporates all research regardless of it being independent/non-independent. Euromoney's Fixed income research survey was previously known as the Credit research poll.

