Sponsored Content | SWIFT

    A new normal for corporate payments
    November 12, 2019
    The days of ‘pay and pray’ are over. A new normal of fast, transparent international payments has begun as companies around the world embrace SWIFT’s global payments innovation (gpi).
    Getting ready for ISO 20022
    September 20, 2019
    The time has come to examine exactly how adoption of the ISO 20022 messaging standard will happen. To make the process as smooth as possible, banks need to understand the scope of changes required, secure resources and plan their implementation projects, according to Saqib Sheikh, global head of the ISO 20022 programme at Swift.
