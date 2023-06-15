Euromoney is pleased to announce the launch of the Global Real Estate Awards 2023, celebrating the developers, advisors and consultants, investors and lenders that are shifting the dial in the market.

Participating in the awards is your opportunity to showcase market leadership in real estate on a global platform.

Euromoney’s awards will celebrate the market's best real estate companies, investment managers, banks and alternative lenders of the past year. They will not only reflect commercial success but also sustainability, innovation and client service.

Each shortlisted company has been independently selected by Euromoney based on evidence of outstanding commercial performance, as well as market leadership in sustainability, innovation and client service over the last 12 months.

All real estate professionals and corporate end-users are invited to vote.

VOTING STAGE:



Register on the voting portal and select geographical location

Each voter will be asked to select their preferred winner and runner-up in each category

Each voter will be able to vote in the relevant country-level categories and in the relevant regional-level categories

All voters will be invited to vote in global categories

Voters’ details will be remain confidential and will be used only to ensure that votes are valid

Voting deadline - Friday 21 July, 2023

For more information please download the voting guidelines