Global Euromoney Real Estate Awards 2023 – Celebrating excellence in real estate globally
Euromoney is pleased to announce the launch of the Global Real Estate Awards 2023, celebrating the developers, advisors and consultants, investors and lenders that are shifting the dial in the market.
Participating in the awards is your opportunity to showcase market leadership in real estate on a global platform.
Euromoney’s awards will celebrate the market's best real estate companies, investment managers, banks and alternative lenders of the past year. They will not only reflect commercial success but also sustainability, innovation and client service.
Each shortlisted company has been independently selected by Euromoney based on evidence of outstanding commercial performance, as well as market leadership in sustainability, innovation and client service over the last 12 months.
All real estate professionals and corporate end-users are invited to vote.
VOTING STAGE:
- Register on the voting portal and select geographical location
- Each voter will be asked to select their preferred winner and runner-up in each category
- Each voter will be able to vote in the relevant country-level categories and in the relevant regional-level categories
- All voters will be invited to vote in global categories
- Voters’ details will be remain confidential and will be used only to ensure that votes are valid
- Voting deadline - Friday 21 July, 2023
For more information please download the voting guidelines
2023 SHORTLIST
Best Alternative Lender:
- AXA IM Alts.
- Blackstone
- BNP Paribas
- Brookfield Asset Management
- M&G Investments
- PGIM Real Estate
- PIMCO
- Starwood Capital
Best Bank:
- Aareal Bank
- Berlin Hyp
- BNP Paribas
- DBS
- Helaba
- HSBC
- ING
- JP Morgan
- Morgan Stanley
Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:
- GLP
- Goodman
- Panattoni
- Prologis
Best Investment Manager
- Allianz Real Estate
- AXA IM
- Blackstone
- Brookfield Asset Management
- Nuveen Real Estate
- PGIM Real Estate
Best Agency
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Knight Frank
- Newmark
- Savills
Best Overall Developer:
- Brookfield
- Hines
- LendLease
- Oxford Properties Group
- Panattoni
- Patrizia AG
- Skanska
- Tishman Speyer
Best Residential Developer:
- Bouygues
- CA Immo
- Greystar Real Estate Partners
- Skanska
Best Retail Developer:
- Hines
- Simon Property Group
- Unibail-Radamco-Westfield
Best Workspace Developer:
- EDGE
- HB Reavis
- Hines
- Skanska
Best Individual Development
- 11 SKIES (New World Development)
- Atelier Gardens (Fabrix)
- CapitaSpring (CapitalLand)
- Deloitte University (Nexity)
- La Baie des Rois (FMCT Gabon)
- Megacentro Buenaventura (Red Megacentro)
- Morland Mixite Capitale (Emerige)
- Roots in the Sky (Fabrix)
Best Bank:
- Absa Group
- First National Bank
- Rand Merchant Bank
- Standard Bank/Stanbic
- Standard Chartered
Best Agency:
- Broll Property Group
- CBRE Excellerate
- JLL
- Knight Frank
Best Overall Developer:
- Gateway Real Estate
- GRIT Real Estate Income Group
- Mixta Nigeria
- Resilient Property Income Fund
- Shelter Afrique
Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Knight Frank
- Savills
Best Agency:
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Knight Frank
- Savills
Best Workspace Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- CK Asset Holdings
- New World Development
- Sino Land Company
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Swire Properties
Best Bank:
- Bank of China
- Credit Agricole CIB
- DBS
- Goldman Sachs
- HSBC
- MUFG
- UBS
Best Individual Development:
- 11 SKIES, Hong Kong SAR
- CapitaSpring, Singapore
- Celesta Avenue, Vietnam
- CitraRaya Tangerang, Indonesia
- Godrej Woods, India
- IndoSpace Industrial Park Chakan I, India
- Shanghai IFC, Mainland China
- Sycamore, Vietnam
- The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel, Hong Kong SAR
- The Lattice at Parklinks, Philippines
Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- ESR / Logos
- Frasers Property
- GLP
- Goodman
- Prologis
- Sino Land Company
Best Investment Manager:
- Barings
- Blackstone
- Brookfield Asset Management
- CBRE Investment Management
- ESR
- Gaw Capital
- GLP
- LaSalle Investment Management
- PAG Real Assets
Best Overall Developer:
- Ayala Land
- CapitaLand Development
- Ciputra Development
- Frasers Property
- Keppel Land
- New World Development
- Sino Land
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best Residential Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- Ciputra Development
- Hongkong Land
- Keppel Land
- Mitsubishi Estate
- New World Development
- Sino Land Company
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Swire Properties
Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:
- Colliers
- Newsec
- CBRE Baltics
- Newmark
- Ober-Haus
- PwC Legal Ukraine
Best Overall Developer:
- Skanska
- IMMOFINANZ
- Nhood
- DL Invest
- AFI Europe
Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:
- Panattoni
- MLP Group
- CTP
Best Residential Developer:
- Prime Kapital
- Baku City Residence
- Nexity
- Echo Investment
- Futurereal Group
Best Retail Developer:
- Trei Real Estate
- IMMOFINANZ
- DL Invest
Best Workspace Developer:
- Ghelamco
- HB Reavis
- GTC
- AIG Lincoln
Best Agency:
- CBRE
- Savills
- Kivi Real Estate
- Newsec
- CBS International
- Colliers
- Ober-Haus
Best Investment Manager:
- Macquarie Asset Management
- Griffin Capital Partners
- EfTEN Capital
- CBRE Investment Management
- Ghelamco
Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:
- Binswanger
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Newmark
Best Bank:
- BBVA
- BTG Pactual
- Citi
- Itau Unibanco
- JP Morgan
- Santander
- Scotiabank
Best Developer Overall:
- CGDI (ex TGTL)
- Consultatio
- Grupo Patio
- Hines
- Raghsa
Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:
- BSF (Bodegas San Francisco)
- LatAm Logistic Properties
- Prologis
- Red Megacentro
Best Investment Manager:
- Brookfield Asset Management
- Credicorp Capital
- CREO Capital
- GLP
- GTIS Partners
- HSI – Hemisfério Sul Investimentos
- MetLife Investment Management
- PGIM Real Estate
- Sura AM
Best Overall Agency:
- Binswanger
- CBRE
- Century 21
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Newmark
- Prime
Best Residential Developer:
- ABV
- Hines
- Cyrela Brazil Realty
- MRV Engenharia
Best Retail Developer:
- Aliansce Sonae + brMalls
- Cencosud
- Falabella Group
- Grupo Robles
- Parque Arauco
Best Workspace Developer:
- Grupo Patio
- Hines
- Raghsa
Best Bank:
- AAl Rajhi Bank
- Emirates NBD
- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)
- Kuwait Finance House
- National Bank of Kuwait
- Saudi National Bank (SNB)
Best Law Firm or Consultancy:
- Agmon with Tulchinsky
- Al Tamimi & Co
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
- Clyde & Co
- Erdinast Ben Nathan Toledano & Co with Hamburger Evron
- FBC & Co
- Goldfarb Gross Seligman
- Law Office of Mohammad Al-Ammar / King & Spalding
Best Overall Developer:
- Diriyah Company
- Emaar Properties
- Hessa District
- Nakheel
- NEOM
- United Real Estate Company (URC)
Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:
- Catella Group
- CBRE
- Colliers (Pangea Property Partners)
- Newsec
- Nordanö
Best Agency:
- CBRE
- Colliers (Pangea Property Partners)
- Cushman & Wakefield
- Nordanö
Best Bank:
- Aareal Bank
- Carnegie Investment Bank
- Danske Bank
- DNB
- Nordea Bank
- SEB Group
- Swedbank
Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:
- A Engaard
- Nordic Real Estate Partners
- Prologis
- Skanska
- YIT
Best Overall Developer:
- A Engaard
- HGR Property Partners
- NCC Property Development
- NREP
- Prologis
- Skanska
Best Residential Developer:
- A Engaard
- Nordic Real Estate Partners
- Obos
- Skanska
- YIT
Best Retail Developer:
- A Engaard
- Citycon
- Klepierre
- Nordic Real Estate Partners
- Skanska
Best Workspace Developer:
- A Engaard
- HGR Partners
- NCC Property Development
- Nordic Real Estate Partners
Best investment manager:
- AREIM
- Blackstone
- CBRE Investment Management
- NREP
- Sirius Capital Partners
Best Agency:
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- DTZ
- JLL
- Knight Frank
- Savills
Best Alternative Lender:
- Allianz Real Estate
- AXA IM Alts
- Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies
- BNP Paribas
- M&G Investments
- PGIM Real Estate
- Starwood Capital
Best Investment Manager:
- AXA IM
- Blackstone
- CBRE Investment Management
- Swiss Life Asset Management
Best Bank:
- Aareal Bank
- Berlin Hyp
- BNP Paribas
- Helaba
- HSBC
- ING
- pbb Deutsche Pfandbrief
Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:
- CTP
- GLP
- Panattoni
- Prologis
- VGP
Best Overall Developer:
- Fabrix
- Panattoni
- Patrizia AG
- Vonovia/Deutsche Wohnen
Best Law Firm or Consultancy (multi-jurisdiction):
- Allen & Overy
- Clifford Chance
- Cuatrecasas
- Garrigues
- Gide Loyrette Nouel
- Greenberg Traurig
- Hengeler Mueller
- Hogan Lovells
- Loyens & Loeff
- Uria Menéndez
Best Law Firm or Consultancy (single market):
- Bär & Karrer
- De Pardieu Brocas Maffei
- Dorda
- Lenz & Staehelin
- Lydian
- Stibbe
- Travers Smith Braithwaite
Best Residential Developer:
- Bouygues
- CA Immo
- Nexity
- Unibail-Radamco-Westfield
- Vonovia/Deutsche Wohnen
Best Retail Developer:
- CA Immo
- Eurofund
- Klepierre
- Sonae Sierra
- Unibail-Radamco-Westfield
Best Workspace Developer:
- EDGE
- HB Reavis
- Hines
Best Agency:
- Broll Nigeria
- Fine and Country
- Jide Taiwo & Co
- Knight Frank Nigeria Partnership
- Landmark Corporate Realty
Best Bank:
- Access Bank
- Fidelity Bank
- First Bank of Nigeria
- Guaranty Trust Bank
- Keystone Bank
- Stanbic IBTC Bank
- Union Bank of Nigeria
Best Overall Developer:
- ITB Nigeria (Chagoury Group)
- Landmark Africa Group
- Mixta Nigeria
- Sujimoto Group
- Veritasi Homes and Properties
Best Agency:
- Broll Property Grou
- CBRE Excellerate
- CRE Africa
- JLL
- Pam Golding
- RE/MAX
- Swindon Property South Africa
Best Bank:
- First National Bank
- Investec
- Nedbank
- Rand Merchant Bank
- Standard Bank
Best Overall Developer:
- Amdec Group
- GRIT Real Estate Income Group
- Growthpoint Properties
- Pareto Limited
- Redefine Properties
Best Bank:
- Banco Ciudad de Buenos Aires
- Banco Hipotecario
- Banco Macro
- Banco Provincia
- BBVA
- Citi
- Santander CIB
Best Developer Overall:
- ABV
- CGDI (ex TGTL)
- Consultatio
- IRSA
- Plaza Logistica
- Raghsa
Best Overall Agency:
- Achaval Cornejo
- Adriana Massa International Realty
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- LJ Ramos Brokers Inmobiliarios
Best Bank:
- Banco do Brasil
- Bradesco
- BTG Pactual
- Caixa Economica Federal
- Itau Unibanco
- JP Morgan
- Santander Brasil
Best Consultancy / Law firm:
- BMA Advogados
- Machado Meyer
- TozziniFreire Advogados
- Pinheiro Neto
- Duarte Garcia Serra Netto e Terra
Best Developer Overall:
- Aliansce Sonae + brMalls
- Brookfield Properties
- Cyrela Brazil Realty
- Even Construtora
- Hines
- JHSF Brazil
- MRV Engenharia
- Tishman Speyer
Best Investment Manager:
- GTIS
- KSM Realty
- Patria Investments
- HSI – Hemisfério Sul Investimentos
Best Overall Agency:
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- Grupo MRV
- JLL
- Lopes
Best Residential Developer:
- Construtora Tenda
- Cyrela Brazil Realty
- Even Construtora
- MRV Engenharia
- PDG
- JHSF Brazil
Best Retail Developer:
- Aliansce Sonae + brMalls
- Iguatemi
- Multiplan
- SYN
Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- GPS Global Property Solutions
- JLL
Best Bank:
- Banco BICE
- Banco de Chile
- Banco Santander
- BTG Pactual
- Scotiabank
Best Developer Overall:
- AVSA Inmobiliaria
- Falabella Group
- Grupo Patio
- Ingevec
- Parque Arauco
- Red Megacentro
Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:
- Bodenor Flexcenter
- Grupo Patio
- Red Megacentro
Best Investment Manager:
- Credicorp Capital
- Grupo Patio
- Independencia Administradora General de Fondos S.A.
- LarrainVial
Best Overall Agency:
- Bórquez y Asociados Limitada / Christie’s international real estate
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- GPS Global Property Solutions
- Nai Sarra
- URBAC Gestión Inmobiliaria
Best Retail Developer:
- Cencosud
- Falabella Group
- Parque Arauco
Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Logan Valuation
- Newmark Colombia
- Tinsa
Best Bank:
- Banco de Bogota
- Banco de Occidente
- BanColombia
- BBVA Colombia
- Davivienda
Best Developer Overall:
- AR Construcciones
- Construcciones Planificadas
- Cusezar
- IC Constructora
- Parque Arauco
- Terranum
Best Investment Manager:
- Credicorp Capital
- Davivienda Corredores
- Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia
- Pactia
- Pei Asset Management
- Sura AM
- VISUM Capital
Best Overall Agency:
- CBRE
- Century 21
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Newmark
Best Residential Developer:
- Amarilo
- AR Construcciones
- Construcciones Planificadas
- Cusezar
Best Developer Overall:
- e-Group
- El Puerto de Liverpool
- Hines
- Inmuebles Carso
- Pulso Inmobiliario
- Vesta
Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:
- Binswanger
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Logan Valuation
Best Agency:
- Binswanger
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
Best Bank:
- Banco BBVA Perú
- Banco de Credito del Peru
- Citibank
- Scotiabank Perú
Best Developer Overall:
- BSF (Bodegas San Francisco)
- Grupo Centenario
- Parque Arauco
- Urbanova
- Viva
Best Investment Manager:
- Credicorp Capital
- FIBRA Prime
- Interseguro
- Pacífico Seguros
- Protecta Seguros
- Sura AM
Best Agency:
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Keller Williams Realty
- Newmark
- Realogy Holdings
Best Alternative Lender:
- Affinius Capital
- Blackstone
- JLL Capital Markets
- PGIM Real Estate
- PIMCO
Best Bank Lender:
- Bank of America
- Deutsche Bank
- JPMorgan Chase
- KeyBank
- Morgan Stanley
Best Investment Manager:
- Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust
- BXP (Boston Properties)
- Ivanhoe Cambridge
- Keller Williams Realty
- Macquarie Asset Management
- Nuveen Real Estate
- Oxford Properties Group
- PGIM Real Estate
Best Overall Developer:
- Greystar Real Estate Partners
- Hines
- Oxford Properties
- Prologis
- Tishman Speyer
Best Agency:
- Burgess Rawson
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Knight Frank
- Ray White
Best Overall Developer:
- Dexus
- Goodman Group
- GPT Group
- LendLease
- Mirvac Group
- Scentre Group
- Stockland
- Vicinity Centers
Best Agency:
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Knight Frank
- Savills
Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- China Merchants Property
- GLP
- Goodman Group
- Prologis
Best Overall Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- China Overseas
- China Resources Land
- Country Garden
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Wanda Group
Best Residential Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- China Overseas
- Country Garden
- Longfor Properties
- Poly Real Estate
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Vanke
Best Retail Developer:
- Beijing Hualian Group
- CapitaLand Development
- China Resources Land
- Hang Lung Properties
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Swire Properties
- Wanda Plaza
Best Workspace Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- Country Garden
- Keppel Land
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Wanda Group
Best Agency:
- CBRE
- Centaline Property / Centaline Commercial
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- JLL
- Knight Frank
- Landscope Christie’s International Real Estate
- Savills
Best Bank:
- Bank of China (Hong Kong)
- China Construction Bank Corporation (Hong Kong)
- Crédit Agricole CIB
- DBS
- HSBC
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- Standard Chartered
Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:
- China Resources Logistics
- CK Asset Holdings
- Goodman Hong Kong Logistics Partnership
- Sino Land Company
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
Best Overall Developer:
- CK Asset Holdings
- Henderson Land Development Company
- Hongkong Land
- Hysan Development
- New World Development
- Sino Land Company
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Swire Properties
- Wheelock / Wharf
Best Residential Developer:
- Henderson Land Development Company
- Hongkong Land
- Nan Fung Group
- Sino Land Company
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Swire Properties
- Wheelock / Wharf
Best Retail Developer:
- Henderson Land Development Company
- Hongkong Land
- Hysan Development
- New World Development
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Swire Properties
Best Workspace Developer:
- CK Asset Holdings
- Great Eagle
- Henderson Land Development Company
- Hongkong Land
- New World Development
- Sino Land Company
- Sun Hung Kai Properties
- Swire Properties
Investment Manager:
- BPEA EQT Asia
- CITIC Capital
- ESR
- Gaw Capital Partners
- Link REIT
- PAG Real Assets
Best Agency:
- Anarock Group
- Knight Frank
- PropTiger
- Square Yards
Best Bank:
- Axis Bank
- HDFC
- ICICI Bank
- State Bank of India
Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:
- ESR India
- IndiaBulls Real Estate
- IndoSpace Development
- Lodha Industrial & Logistics Park
- Welspun One Logistics Parks
Best Law Firm or Consultancy:
- AZB & Partners
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
- HSA Advocates
- JSA
- Khaitan & Co
Best Residential Developer:
- DLF
- Godrej Properties
- Lodha Group
- Oberoi Realty
- Prestige Developers
Best Workspace Developer:
- Brigade Group
- DLF
- Embassy India
- Oberoi Realty
- Prestige Developers
- RMZ Corp
Best Agency:
- Colliers
- Harcourts Indonesia
- Propnex Indonesia
- Ray White Indonesia
Best Bank:
- Bank Central Asia
- Bank Mandiri
- Bank Negara Indonesia
- Bank Rakyat Indonesia
Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:
- Agung Sedayu Group
- Jababeka
- Logos Indonesia
- Summitmas Property
Best Law Firm or Consultancy:
- ABNR Counsellors at Law
- Hadiputranto Hadinoto & Partners
- HHR Lawyers in relation to its Real Estate Projects and Works
- SSEK Law Firm
Best Overall Developer:
- Agung Podomoro Land
- Ciputra Development
- Lippo Karawaci
- Sinar Mas Land
Best Residential Developer:
- Agung Podomoro Land
- Agung Sedayu Group
- Keppel Land
- Lippo Karawaci
- Sinar Mas Land
Best Retail Developer:
- Ciputra Development
- Lippo Karawaci
- Plaza Indonesia Realty
Best Workspace Developer:
- Ciputra Development
- Duta Anggada Realty
- Putragaya Wahana
- RDTX Group
- Sinar Mas Land
Best Bank:
- BDO Unibank
- Philippine National Bank (PNB)
- Union Bank of the Philippines
Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:
- Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates
- AyalaLand Logistics Holdings
- Filinvest Land
- Robinsons Logistix and Industrials
Best Overall Developer:
- Ayala Land
- Federal Land
- Megaworld Corporation
- Robinsons Land
- SM Prime
Best Residential Developer:
- Alveo Land
- Amaia Land
- Cebu Landmasters
- DMCI
- Rockwell Land
- Shang Properties
Best Agency:
- CBRE
- Cushman & Wakefield
- ERA Real Estate
- JLL
- Propnex
Best Bank:
- DBS Bank
- HSBC
- OCBC Bank
- UOB
Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- Far East Organization
- GLP
- Mapletree
Best Overall Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- City Developments (CDL)
- Far East Organization
- Frasers Property
- Guocoland
- Keppel Land
Best Residential Developer:
- Allgreen Properties
- Bukit Sembawang Estates
- CapitaLand Development
- City Developments (CityDev)
- Frasers Property
- Keppel Land
- UOL Group
Best Retail Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- City Developments (CityDev)
- Frasers Property
- Guocoland
- Keppel Land
Best Workspace Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- City Developments (CityDev)
- Frasers Property
- Guocoland
- Keppel Land
Investment Manager:
- CapitaLand
- Frasers Property
- GLP
- Keppel Capital
- LendLease
- Mapletree
Best Bank:
- Bangkok Bank
- Kasikornbank
- Kiatnakin Bank
- Krungthai Bank
- Siam Commercial Bank
Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:
- 304 Industrial Park
- Frasers Property
- WHA Industrial Development
Best Overall Developer:
- Asset World Corp Public
- Frasers Property
- Major Development
- Property Perfect
- Sansiri
Best Bank:
- Asia Commercial Bank
- Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank
- Techcombank
- Vietcombank
- VietinBank
Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:
- BW Industrial
- KCN Vietnam
- Saigon VRG
- VSIP
Best Overall Developer:
- CT Land
- Novaland Group
- Refico
- SonKim Land
- Trung Thuy Group
- Vingroup
Best Residential Developer:
- CapitaLand Development
- Keppel Land
- Refico
- SonKim Land
- Trung Thuy Group
- Vinhomes
Best Alternative Lender:
- AEW
- Amundi Group
- AXA IM Alts
- BNP Paribas Asset Management
- PIMCO Prime Real Estate
Best Bank:
- BNP Paribas
- Credit Agricole
- Natixis
- Société Générale
Best Overall Developer:
- AG2R La Mondiale
- Covivio
- Emerige
- Nexity
Best Bank:
- Aareal Bank
- Berlin Hyp
- Deka Immobilien
- Deutsche Bank
- Helaba
- LBBW
- pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Best Investment Manager:
- Adler Group
- DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
- Deutsche Wohnen / Vonovia
- Patrizia AG
Best Overall Developer:
- Adler Real Estate
- ECE
- EDGE
- Patrizia AG
- Deutche Wohnen/Vonovia
Best Investment Manager:
- DRAGO
- Sonae Sierra
- Square Asset Management
- STAG Fund Management
Best Agency:
- CBRE
- Colliers
- Cushman & Wakefield
- DTZ
- JLL
- Knight Frank
- Savills
Best Alternative Lender:
- Apollo Global Asset Management
- Aviva Investors
- Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies
- CBRE
- M&G Investments
- Starwood Capital
Best Bank:
- Bank of America
- Barclays Corporate Banking
- Deutsche Bank
- HSBC
- Standard Chartered
Best Investment Manager:
- Aberdeen Standard Investments
- M&G Real Estate
- PGIM
- Quintain
- SEGRO
Best Overall Developer:
- Fabrix
- Land Securities
- Panattoni
- Prologis
- Quintain
Categories will be awarded at Global, Regional and National/Jurisdictional levels across the following four key market segments: developers, advisors/consultants, investors and lenders. We are also offering two new categories: Best Individual Development and Best Tech Innovator.
What's in it for me?
- Celebrate your teams’ achievements and inspire future success
- Prove the efficacy and results of your IR strategy
- Win recognition from your peers and senior management
- Position your brand firmly in the global real estate community
- Increase future business opportunities through pitch book accreditation
- Access Euromoney’s independent analysis and rationale to strengthen your message
KEY DATES
- Research and submissions: March 22 - May 12, 2023
- Shortlist announcement – Voting: June 15 - July 21, 2023
- Awards ceremony: September, 2023 (London)
Results will be announced in September 2023. For more information please contact James Wilson, at james.wilson@delinian.com
To discuss commercial opportunities and further amplify your achievements, please contact Marcus Langston, Publisher, on marcus.langston@euromoneyasia.com