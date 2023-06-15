Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Global Euromoney Real Estate Awards 2023 – Celebrating excellence in real estate globally

Euromoney is pleased to announce the launch of the Global Real Estate Awards 2023, celebrating the developers, advisors and consultants, investors and lenders that are shifting the dial in the market.

Participating in the awards is your opportunity to showcase market leadership in real estate on a global platform.

Euromoney’s awards will celebrate the market's best real estate companies, investment managers, banks and alternative lenders of the past year. They will not only reflect commercial success but also sustainability, innovation and client service.

Each shortlisted company has been independently selected by Euromoney based on evidence of outstanding commercial performance, as well as market leadership in sustainability, innovation and client service over the last 12 months.

All real estate professionals and corporate end-users are invited to vote.

VOTING STAGE:

  • Register on the voting portal and select geographical location
  • Each voter will be asked to select their preferred winner and runner-up in each category 
  • Each voter will be able to vote in the relevant country-level categories and in the relevant regional-level categories  
  • All voters will be invited to vote in global categories 
  • Voters’ details will be remain confidential and will be used only to ensure that votes are valid
  • Voting deadline - Friday 21 July, 2023

For more information please download the voting guidelines

2023 SHORTLIST

GLOBAL
>>
GLOBAL
GLOBAL

Best Alternative Lender:

  • AXA IM Alts.
  • Blackstone
  • BNP Paribas
  • Brookfield Asset Management
  • M&G Investments
  • PGIM Real Estate
  • PIMCO
  • Starwood Capital

Best Bank:

  • Aareal Bank
  • Berlin Hyp
  • BNP Paribas
  • DBS
  • Helaba
  • HSBC
  • ING
  • JP Morgan
  • Morgan Stanley

Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:

  • GLP
  • Goodman
  • Panattoni
  • Prologis

Best Investment Manager

  • Allianz Real Estate
  • AXA IM
  • Blackstone
  • Brookfield Asset Management
  • Nuveen Real Estate
  • PGIM Real Estate

Best Agency

  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL
  • Knight Frank
  • Newmark
  • Savills

Best Overall Developer:

  • Brookfield
  • Hines
  • LendLease
  • Oxford Properties Group
  • Panattoni
  • Patrizia AG
  • Skanska
  • Tishman Speyer

Best Residential Developer:

  • Bouygues
  • CA Immo
  • Greystar Real Estate Partners
  • Skanska

Best Retail Developer:

  • Hines
  • Simon Property Group
  • Unibail-Radamco-Westfield

Best Workspace Developer:

  • EDGE
  • HB Reavis
  • Hines
  • Skanska

Best Individual Development

  • 11 SKIES (New World Development)
  • Atelier Gardens (Fabrix)
  • CapitaSpring (CapitalLand)
  • Deloitte University (Nexity)
  • La Baie des Rois (FMCT Gabon)
  • Megacentro Buenaventura (Red Megacentro)
  • Morland Mixite Capitale (Emerige)
  • Roots in the Sky (Fabrix)
REGIONAL
>>
AFRICA
ASIA-PACIFIC
CEE & THE BALTICS
LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
NORDICS
WESTERN EUROPE

Best Bank:

  • Absa Group
  • First National Bank
  • Rand Merchant Bank
  • Standard Bank/Stanbic
  • Standard Chartered

Best Agency:

  • Broll Property Group
  • CBRE Excellerate
  • JLL
  • Knight Frank

Best Overall Developer:

  • Gateway Real Estate
  • GRIT Real Estate Income Group
  • Mixta Nigeria
  • Resilient Property Income Fund
  • Shelter Afrique
ASIA-PACIFIC

Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:

  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL
  • Knight Frank
  • Savills

Best Agency:

  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL
  • Knight Frank
  • Savills

Best Workspace Developer:

  • CapitaLand Development
  • CK Asset Holdings
  • New World Development
  • Sino Land Company
  • Sun Hung Kai Properties
  • Swire Properties

Best Bank:

  • Bank of China
  • Credit Agricole CIB
  • DBS
  • Goldman Sachs
  • HSBC
  • MUFG
  • UBS

Best Individual Development:

  • 11 SKIES, Hong Kong SAR
  • CapitaSpring, Singapore
  • Celesta Avenue, Vietnam
  • CitraRaya Tangerang, Indonesia
  • Godrej Woods, India
  • IndoSpace Industrial Park Chakan I, India
  • Shanghai IFC, Mainland China
  • Sycamore, Vietnam
  • The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel, Hong Kong SAR
  • The Lattice at Parklinks, Philippines

Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:

  • CapitaLand Development
  • ESR / Logos
  • Frasers Property
  • GLP
  • Goodman
  • Prologis
  • Sino Land Company

Best Investment Manager:

  • Barings
  • Blackstone
  • Brookfield Asset Management
  • CBRE Investment Management
  • ESR
  • Gaw Capital
  • GLP
  • LaSalle Investment Management
  • PAG Real Assets

Best Overall Developer:

  • Ayala Land
  • CapitaLand Development
  • Ciputra Development
  • Frasers Property
  • Keppel Land
  • New World Development
  • Sino Land
  • Sun Hung Kai Properties

Best Residential Developer:

  • CapitaLand Development
  • Ciputra Development
  • Hongkong Land
  • Keppel Land
  • Mitsubishi Estate
  • New World Development
  • Sino Land Company
  • Sun Hung Kai Properties
  • Swire Properties
CEE & THE BALTICS

Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:

  • Colliers
  • Newsec
  • CBRE Baltics
  • Newmark
  • Ober-Haus
  • PwC Legal Ukraine

Best Overall Developer:

  • Skanska
  • IMMOFINANZ
  • Nhood
  • DL Invest
  • AFI Europe

Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:

  • Panattoni
  • MLP Group
  • CTP

Best Residential Developer:

  • Prime Kapital
  • Baku City Residence
  • Nexity
  • Echo Investment
  • Futurereal Group

Best Retail Developer:

  • Trei Real Estate
  • IMMOFINANZ
  • DL Invest

Best Workspace Developer:

  • Ghelamco
  • HB Reavis
  • GTC
  • AIG Lincoln

Best Agency:

  • CBRE
  • Savills
  • Kivi Real Estate
  • Newsec
  • CBS International
  • Colliers
  • Ober-Haus

Best Investment Manager:

  • Macquarie Asset Management
  • Griffin Capital Partners
  • EfTEN Capital
  • CBRE Investment Management
  • Ghelamco
Laitin America

Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:

  • Binswanger
  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL
  • Newmark

Best Bank:

  • BBVA
  • BTG Pactual
  • Citi
  • Itau Unibanco
  • JP Morgan
  • Santander
  • Scotiabank

Best Developer Overall:

  • CGDI (ex TGTL)
  • Consultatio
  • Grupo Patio
  • Hines
  • Raghsa

Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:

  • BSF (Bodegas San Francisco)
  • LatAm Logistic Properties
  • Prologis
  • Red Megacentro

Best Investment Manager:

  • Brookfield Asset Management
  • Credicorp Capital
  • CREO Capital
  • GLP
  • GTIS Partners
  • HSI – Hemisfério Sul Investimentos
  • MetLife Investment Management
  • PGIM Real Estate
  • Sura AM

Best Overall Agency:

  • Binswanger
  • CBRE
  • Century 21
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL
  • Newmark
  • Prime

Best Residential Developer:

  • ABV
  • Hines
  • Cyrela Brazil Realty
  • MRV Engenharia

Best Retail Developer:

  • Aliansce Sonae + brMalls
  • Cencosud
  • Falabella Group
  • Grupo Robles
  • Parque Arauco

Best Workspace Developer:

  • Grupo Patio
  • Hines
  • Raghsa
Middle East

Best Bank:

  • AAl Rajhi Bank
  • Emirates NBD
  • First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)
  • Kuwait Finance House
  • National Bank of Kuwait
  • Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Best Law Firm or Consultancy:

  • Agmon with Tulchinsky
  • Al Tamimi & Co
  • Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
  • Clyde & Co
  • Erdinast Ben Nathan Toledano & Co with Hamburger Evron
  • FBC & Co
  • Goldfarb Gross Seligman
  • Law Office of Mohammad Al-Ammar / King & Spalding

Best Overall Developer:

  • Diriyah Company
  • Emaar Properties
  • Hessa District
  • Nakheel
  • NEOM
  • United Real Estate Company (URC)

Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:

  • Catella Group
  • CBRE
  • Colliers (Pangea Property Partners)
  • Newsec
  • Nordanö

Best Agency:

  • CBRE
  • Colliers (Pangea Property Partners)
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • Nordanö

Best Bank:

  • Aareal Bank
  • Carnegie Investment Bank
  • Danske Bank
  • DNB
  • Nordea Bank
  • SEB Group
  • Swedbank

Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:

  • A Engaard
  • Nordic Real Estate Partners
  • Prologis
  • Skanska
  • YIT

Best Overall Developer:

  • A Engaard
  • HGR Property Partners
  • NCC Property Development
  • NREP
  • Prologis
  • Skanska

Best Residential Developer:

  • A Engaard
  • Nordic Real Estate Partners
  • Obos
  • Skanska
  • YIT

Best Retail Developer:

  • A Engaard
  • Citycon
  • Klepierre
  • Nordic Real Estate Partners
  • Skanska

Best Workspace Developer:

  • A Engaard
  • HGR Partners
  • NCC Property Development
  • Nordic Real Estate Partners

Best investment manager:

  • AREIM
  • Blackstone
  • CBRE Investment Management
  • NREP
  • Sirius Capital Partners

Best Agency:

  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • DTZ
  • JLL
  • Knight Frank
  • Savills

Best Alternative Lender:

  • Allianz Real Estate
  • AXA IM Alts
  • Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies
  • BNP Paribas
  • M&G Investments
  • PGIM Real Estate
  • Starwood Capital

Best Investment Manager:

  • AXA IM
  • Blackstone
  • CBRE Investment Management
  • Swiss Life Asset Management

Best Bank:

  • Aareal Bank
  • Berlin Hyp
  • BNP Paribas
  • Helaba
  • HSBC
  • ING
  • pbb Deutsche Pfandbrief

Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:

  • CTP
  • GLP
  • Panattoni
  • Prologis
  • VGP

Best Overall Developer:

  • Fabrix
  • Panattoni
  • Patrizia AG
  • Vonovia/Deutsche Wohnen

Best Law Firm or Consultancy (multi-jurisdiction):

  • Allen & Overy
  • Clifford Chance
  • Cuatrecasas
  • Garrigues
  • Gide Loyrette Nouel
  • Greenberg Traurig
  • Hengeler Mueller
  • Hogan Lovells
  • Loyens & Loeff
  • Uria Menéndez

Best Law Firm or Consultancy (single market):

  • Bär & Karrer
  • De Pardieu Brocas Maffei
  • Dorda
  • Lenz & Staehelin
  • Lydian
  • Stibbe
  • Travers Smith Braithwaite

Best Residential Developer:

  • Bouygues
  • CA Immo
  • Nexity
  • Unibail-Radamco-Westfield
  • Vonovia/Deutsche Wohnen

Best Retail Developer:

  • CA Immo
  • Eurofund
  • Klepierre
  • Sonae Sierra
  • Unibail-Radamco-Westfield

Best Workspace Developer:

  • EDGE
  • HB Reavis
  • Hines
COUNTRY: Africa
>>
Nigeria
South Africa

Best Agency:

  • Broll Nigeria
  • Fine and Country
  • Jide Taiwo & Co
  • Knight Frank Nigeria Partnership
  • Landmark Corporate Realty

Best Bank:

  • Access Bank
  • Fidelity Bank
  • First Bank of Nigeria
  • Guaranty Trust Bank
  • Keystone Bank
  • Stanbic IBTC Bank
  • Union Bank of Nigeria

Best Overall Developer:

  • ITB Nigeria (Chagoury Group)
  • Landmark Africa Group
  • Mixta Nigeria
  • Sujimoto Group
  • Veritasi Homes and Properties

Best Agency:

  • Broll Property Grou
  • CBRE Excellerate
  • CRE Africa
  • JLL
  • Pam Golding
  • RE/MAX
  • Swindon Property South Africa

Best Bank:

  • First National Bank
  • Investec
  • Nedbank
  • Rand Merchant Bank
  • Standard Bank

Best Overall Developer:

  • Amdec Group
  • GRIT Real Estate Income Group
  • Growthpoint Properties
  • Pareto Limited
  • Redefine Properties
COUNTRY: Americas
>>
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
CHILE
COLOMBIA
MEXICO
PERU
USA
ARGENTINA

Best Bank:

  • Banco Ciudad de Buenos Aires
  • Banco Hipotecario
  • Banco Macro
  • Banco Provincia
  • BBVA
  • Citi
  • Santander CIB

Best Developer Overall:

  • ABV
  • CGDI (ex TGTL)
  • Consultatio
  • IRSA
  • Plaza Logistica
  • Raghsa

Best Overall Agency:

  • Achaval Cornejo
  • Adriana Massa International Realty
  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL
  • LJ Ramos Brokers Inmobiliarios
BRAZIL

Best Bank:

  • Banco do Brasil
  • Bradesco
  • BTG Pactual
  • Caixa Economica Federal
  • Itau Unibanco
  • JP Morgan
  • Santander Brasil

Best Consultancy / Law firm:

  • BMA Advogados
  • Machado Meyer
  • TozziniFreire Advogados
  • Pinheiro Neto
  • Duarte Garcia Serra Netto e Terra

Best Developer Overall:

  • Aliansce Sonae + brMalls
  • Brookfield Properties
  • Cyrela Brazil Realty
  • Even Construtora
  • Hines
  • JHSF Brazil
  • MRV Engenharia
  • Tishman Speyer

Best Investment Manager:

  • GTIS
  • KSM Realty
  • Patria Investments
  • HSI – Hemisfério Sul Investimentos

Best Overall Agency:

  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • Grupo MRV
  • JLL
  • Lopes

Best Residential Developer:

  • Construtora Tenda
  • Cyrela Brazil Realty
  • Even Construtora
  • MRV Engenharia
  • PDG
  • JHSF Brazil

Best Retail Developer:

  • Aliansce Sonae + brMalls
  • Iguatemi
  • Multiplan
  • SYN
CHILE

Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:

  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • GPS Global Property Solutions
  • JLL

Best Bank:

  • Banco BICE
  • Banco de Chile
  • Banco Santander
  • BTG Pactual
  • Scotiabank

Best Developer Overall:

  • AVSA Inmobiliaria
  • Falabella Group
  • Grupo Patio
  • Ingevec
  • Parque Arauco
  • Red Megacentro

Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:

  • Bodenor Flexcenter
  • Grupo Patio
  • Red Megacentro

Best Investment Manager:

  • Credicorp Capital
  • Grupo Patio
  • Independencia Administradora General de Fondos S.A.
  • LarrainVial

Best Overall Agency:

  • Bórquez y Asociados Limitada / Christie’s international real estate
  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • GPS Global Property Solutions
  • Nai Sarra
  • URBAC Gestión Inmobiliaria

Best Retail Developer:

  • Cencosud
  • Falabella Group
  • Parque Arauco
COLOMBIA

Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:

  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL
  • Logan Valuation
  • Newmark Colombia
  • Tinsa

Best Bank:

  • Banco de Bogota
  • Banco de Occidente
  • BanColombia
  • BBVA Colombia
  • Davivienda

Best Developer Overall:

  • AR Construcciones
  • Construcciones Planificadas
  • Cusezar
  • IC Constructora
  • Parque Arauco
  • Terranum

Best Investment Manager:

  • Credicorp Capital
  • Davivienda Corredores
  • Fondo Inmobiliario Colombia
  • Pactia
  • Pei Asset Management
  • Sura AM
  • VISUM Capital

Best Overall Agency:

  • CBRE
  • Century 21
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL
  • Newmark

Best Residential Developer:

  • Amarilo
  • AR Construcciones
  • Construcciones Planificadas
  • Cusezar

Best Developer Overall:

  • e-Group
  • El Puerto de Liverpool
  • Hines
  • Inmuebles Carso
  • Pulso Inmobiliario
  • Vesta
PERU

Best Adviser/Consultant for Research:

  • Binswanger
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL
  • Logan Valuation

Best Agency:

  • Binswanger
  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL

Best Bank:

  • Banco BBVA Perú
  • Banco de Credito del Peru
  • Citibank
  • Scotiabank Perú

Best Developer Overall:

  • BSF (Bodegas San Francisco)
  • Grupo Centenario
  • Parque Arauco
  • Urbanova
  • Viva

Best Investment Manager:

  • Credicorp Capital
  • FIBRA Prime
  • Interseguro
  • Pacífico Seguros
  • Protecta Seguros
  • Sura AM
USA

Best Agency:

  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL
  • Keller Williams Realty
  • Newmark
  • Realogy Holdings

Best Alternative Lender:

  • Affinius Capital
  • Blackstone
  • JLL Capital Markets
  • PGIM Real Estate
  • PIMCO

Best Bank Lender:

  • Bank of America
  • Deutsche Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • KeyBank
  • Morgan Stanley

Best Investment Manager:

  • Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust
  • BXP (Boston Properties)
  • Ivanhoe Cambridge
  • Keller Williams Realty
  • Macquarie Asset Management
  • Nuveen Real Estate
  • Oxford Properties Group
  • PGIM Real Estate

Best Overall Developer:

  • Greystar Real Estate Partners
  • Hines
  • Oxford Properties
  • Prologis
  • Tishman Speyer
COUNTRY: Asia-Pacific
>>
AUSTRALIA
CHINA
HONG-KONG SAR
INDIA
INDONESIA
PHILIPPINES
SINGAPORE
THAILAND
VIETNAM
AUSTRALIA

Best Agency:

  • Burgess Rawson
  • CBRE
  • Colliers
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • JLL
  • Knight Frank
  • Ray White

Best Overall Developer:

  • Dexus
  • Goodman Group
  • GPT Group
  • LendLease
  • Mirvac Group
  • Scentre Group
  • Stockland
  • Vicinity Centers
    CHINA

    Best Agency:

    • CBRE
    • Colliers
    • Cushman & Wakefield
    • JLL
    • Knight Frank
    • Savills

    Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:

    • CapitaLand Development
    • China Merchants Property
    • GLP
    • Goodman Group
    • Prologis

    Best Overall Developer:

    • CapitaLand Development
    • China Overseas
    • China Resources Land
    • Country Garden
    • Sun Hung Kai Properties
    • Wanda Group

    Best Residential Developer:

    • CapitaLand Development
    • China Overseas
    • Country Garden
    • Longfor Properties
    • Poly Real Estate
    • Sun Hung Kai Properties
    • Vanke

    Best Retail Developer:

    • Beijing Hualian Group
    • CapitaLand Development
    • China Resources Land
    • Hang Lung Properties
    • Sun Hung Kai Properties
    • Swire Properties
    • Wanda Plaza

    Best Workspace Developer:

    • CapitaLand Development
    • Country Garden
    • Keppel Land
    • Sun Hung Kai Properties
    • Wanda Group
    HONG-KONG

    Best Agency:

    • CBRE
    • Centaline Property / Centaline Commercial
    • Colliers
    • Cushman & Wakefield
    • JLL
    • Knight Frank
    • Landscope Christie’s International Real Estate
    • Savills

    Best Bank:

    • Bank of China (Hong Kong)
    • China Construction Bank Corporation (Hong Kong)
    • Crédit Agricole CIB
    • DBS
    • HSBC
    • Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
    • Standard Chartered

    Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:

    • China Resources Logistics
    • CK Asset Holdings
    • Goodman Hong Kong Logistics Partnership
    • Sino Land Company
    • Sun Hung Kai Properties

    Best Overall Developer:

    • CK Asset Holdings
    • Henderson Land Development Company
    • Hongkong Land
    • Hysan Development
    • New World Development
    • Sino Land Company
    • Sun Hung Kai Properties
    • Swire Properties
    • Wheelock / Wharf

    Best Residential Developer:

    • Henderson Land Development Company
    • Hongkong Land
    • Nan Fung Group
    • Sino Land Company
    • Sun Hung Kai Properties
    • Swire Properties
    • Wheelock / Wharf

    Best Retail Developer:

    • Henderson Land Development Company
    • Hongkong Land
    • Hysan Development
    • New World Development
    • Sun Hung Kai Properties
    • Swire Properties

    Best Workspace Developer:

    • CK Asset Holdings
    • Great Eagle
    • Henderson Land Development Company
    • Hongkong Land
    • New World Development
    • Sino Land Company
    • Sun Hung Kai Properties
    • Swire Properties

    Investment Manager:

    • BPEA EQT Asia
    • CITIC Capital
    • ESR
    • Gaw Capital Partners
    • Link REIT
    • PAG Real Assets
    INDIA

    Best Agency:

    • Anarock Group
    • Knight Frank
    • PropTiger
    • Square Yards

    Best Bank:

    • Axis Bank
    • HDFC
    • ICICI Bank
    • State Bank of India

    Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:

    • ESR India
    • IndiaBulls Real Estate
    • IndoSpace Development
    • Lodha Industrial & Logistics Park
    • Welspun One Logistics Parks

    Best Law Firm or Consultancy:

    • AZB & Partners
    • Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
    • HSA Advocates
    • JSA
    • Khaitan & Co

    Best Residential Developer:

    • DLF
    • Godrej Properties
    • Lodha Group
    • Oberoi Realty
    • Prestige Developers

    Best Workspace Developer:

    • Brigade Group
    • DLF
    • Embassy India
    • Oberoi Realty
    • Prestige Developers
    • RMZ Corp
    INDONESIA

    Best Agency:

    • Colliers
    • Harcourts Indonesia
    • Propnex Indonesia
    • Ray White Indonesia

    Best Bank:

    • Bank Central Asia
    • Bank Mandiri
    • Bank Negara Indonesia
    • Bank Rakyat Indonesia

    Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:

    • Agung Sedayu Group
    • Jababeka
    • Logos Indonesia
    • Summitmas Property

    Best Law Firm or Consultancy:

    • ABNR Counsellors at Law
    • Hadiputranto Hadinoto & Partners
    • HHR Lawyers in relation to its Real Estate Projects and Works
    • SSEK Law Firm

    Best Overall Developer:

    • Agung Podomoro Land
    • Ciputra Development
    • Lippo Karawaci
    • Sinar Mas Land

    Best Residential Developer:

    • Agung Podomoro Land
    • Agung Sedayu Group
    • Keppel Land
    • Lippo Karawaci
    • Sinar Mas Land

    Best Retail Developer:

    • Ciputra Development
    • Lippo Karawaci
    • Plaza Indonesia Realty

    Best Workspace Developer:

    • Ciputra Development
    • Duta Anggada Realty
    • Putragaya Wahana
    • RDTX Group
    • Sinar Mas Land
    PHILIPPINES

    Best Bank:

    • BDO Unibank
    • Philippine National Bank (PNB)
    • Union Bank of the Philippines

    Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:

    • Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates
    • AyalaLand Logistics Holdings
    • Filinvest Land
    • Robinsons Logistix and Industrials

    Best Overall Developer:

    • Ayala Land
    • Federal Land
    • Megaworld Corporation
    • Robinsons Land
    • SM Prime

    Best Residential Developer:

    • Alveo Land
    • Amaia Land
    • Cebu Landmasters
    • DMCI
    • Rockwell Land
    • Shang Properties
    SINGAPORE

    Best Agency:

    • CBRE
    • Cushman & Wakefield
    • ERA Real Estate
    • JLL
    • Propnex

    Best Bank:

    • DBS Bank
    • HSBC
    • OCBC Bank
    • UOB

    Best Industrial/Logistics Developer:

    • CapitaLand Development
    • Far East Organization
    • GLP
    • Mapletree

    Best Overall Developer:

    • CapitaLand Development
    • City Developments (CDL)
    • Far East Organization
    • Frasers Property
    • Guocoland
    • Keppel Land

    Best Residential Developer:

    • Allgreen Properties
    • Bukit Sembawang Estates
    • CapitaLand Development
    • City Developments (CityDev)
    • Frasers Property
    • Keppel Land
    • UOL Group

    Best Retail Developer:

    • CapitaLand Development
    • City Developments (CityDev)
    • Frasers Property
    • Guocoland
    • Keppel Land

    Best Workspace Developer:

    • CapitaLand Development
    • City Developments (CityDev)
    • Frasers Property
    • Guocoland
    • Keppel Land

    Investment Manager:

    • CapitaLand
    • Frasers Property
    • GLP
    • Keppel Capital
    • LendLease
    • Mapletree
    THAILAND

    Best Bank:

    • Bangkok Bank
    • Kasikornbank
    • Kiatnakin Bank
    • Krungthai Bank
    • Siam Commercial Bank

    Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:

    • 304 Industrial Park
    • Frasers Property
    • WHA Industrial Development

    Best Overall Developer:

    • Asset World Corp Public
    • Frasers Property
    • Major Development
    • Property Perfect
    • Sansiri
    VIETNAM

    Best Bank:

    • Asia Commercial Bank
    • Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank
    • Techcombank
    • Vietcombank
    • VietinBank

    Best Industrial / Logistics Developer:

    • BW Industrial
    • KCN Vietnam
    • Saigon VRG
    • VSIP

    Best Overall Developer:

    • CT Land
    • Novaland Group
    • Refico
    • SonKim Land
    • Trung Thuy Group
    • Vingroup

    Best Residential Developer:

    • CapitaLand Development
    • Keppel Land
    • Refico
    • SonKim Land
    • Trung Thuy Group
    • Vinhomes
    COUNTRY: Western Europe
    >>
    FRANCE
    GERMANY
    IBERIAN PENINSULA
    UNITED KINGDOM
    FRANCE

    Best Alternative Lender:

    • AEW
    • Amundi Group
    • AXA IM Alts
    • BNP Paribas Asset Management
    • PIMCO Prime Real Estate

    Best Bank:

    • BNP Paribas
    • Credit Agricole
    • Natixis
    • Société Générale

    Best Overall Developer:

    • AG2R La Mondiale
    • Covivio
    • Emerige
    • Nexity
    GERMANY

    Best Bank:

    • Aareal Bank
    • Berlin Hyp
    • Deka Immobilien
    • Deutsche Bank
    • Helaba
    • LBBW
    • pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

    Best Investment Manager:

    • Adler Group
    • DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
    • Deutsche Wohnen / Vonovia
    • Patrizia AG

    Best Overall Developer:

    • Adler Real Estate
    • ECE
    • EDGE
    • Patrizia AG
    • Deutche Wohnen/Vonovia

    Best Investment Manager:

    • DRAGO
    • Sonae Sierra
    • Square Asset Management
    • STAG Fund Management
    UNITED KINGDOM

    Best Agency:

    • CBRE
    • Colliers
    • Cushman & Wakefield
    • DTZ
    • JLL
    • Knight Frank
    • Savills

    Best Alternative Lender:

    • Apollo Global Asset Management
    • Aviva Investors
    • Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies
    • CBRE
    • M&G Investments
    • Starwood Capital

    Best Bank:

    • Bank of America
    • Barclays Corporate Banking
    • Deutsche Bank
    • HSBC
    • Standard Chartered

    Best Investment Manager:

    • Aberdeen Standard Investments
    • M&G Real Estate
    • PGIM
    • Quintain
    • SEGRO

    Best Overall Developer:

    • Fabrix
    • Land Securities
    • Panattoni
    • Prologis
    • Quintain
    END

    Categories will be awarded at Global, Regional and National/Jurisdictional levels across the following four key market segments: developers, advisors/consultants, investors and lenders. We are also offering two new categories: Best Individual Development and Best Tech Innovator.

    What's in it for me?

    - Celebrate your teams’ achievements and inspire future success
    - Prove the efficacy and results of your IR strategy
    - Win recognition from your peers and senior management
    - Position your brand firmly in the global real estate community
    - Increase future business opportunities through pitch book accreditation
    - Access Euromoney’s independent analysis and rationale to strengthen your message

    KEY DATES

    • Research and submissions: March 22 - May 12, 2023
    • Shortlist announcement – Voting: June 15 - July 21, 2023
    • Awards ceremony: September, 2023 (London)

    Results will be announced in September 2023. For more information please contact James Wilson, at james.wilson@delinian.com

    To discuss commercial opportunities and further amplify your achievements, please contact Marcus Langston, Publisher, on marcus.langston@euromoneyasia.com