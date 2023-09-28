Euromoney's Islamic Finance Awards
Recognising Excellence in Islamic Finance
Body copy
Submission for 2024 now closed
Submission deadline: 17th November
70/30 columns images and text area
Euromoney’s Private Banking Awards is the preeminent annual awards programme of the worldwide private banking and wealth management industry.
For over 20 years, the programme has recognised the private banks of distinction across key categories, which today includes high to ultra-high net worth, family office services, succession planning, digital services, discretionary portfolio management, sustainability and more.
ABOUT THE AWARDS
From 18 global awards – including world’s best private bank, and best private bank for entrepreneurs – to multiple regional and country awards, the comprehensive programme covers the business areas of private banking and wealth management that are most important to an institution’s key stakeholders, board and executive management teams.
We seek the best of the best in private banking services globally, regionally and in each country. This simply means we are looking for the banks that can best demonstrate how they have truly excelled over the award period in providing their clients with the best possible advice, service and solutions.
Each award is submission-based, allowing each bank to tell the story of its achievements, innovations and performance over the 12-month award period, which runs from October to September each year.
70/30 columns images and text area
THE JUDGING AND RESEARCH PROCESS
Once submissions have been received, an in-house panel of researchers and editors determines the country-level award winners using a weighted scoring system.
An external judging panel of private banking experts assesses the global awards. Our judges’ independent scoring and peer-to-peer feedback, together with insight from Euromoney’s editorial team, determines our regional and global winners.
Euromoney Awards
-
Fabrix is as a vertically integrated real estate investment platform. It focuses on breathing new life into overlooked urban spaces by employing innovation in finance, tech and architecture. Perhaps most importantly, the company’s projects serve as a blueprint for sustainable development.
-
Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards 2023: Africa’s best overall developer – Grit Real Estate Income GroupGrit Real Estate Income Group is a pan-African real-estate company with a portfolio of assets across the region.
-
Standard Bank Group (SBG), Africa’s largest bank, completed real estate transactions in many countries during the review period. It extended 20 new facilities totalling $249.05 million to both existing and new clients, and 13 refinancings totalling $408.8 million to existing clients.
-
With offices in Poland, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, Skanska has a strong footprint in Central and Eastern Europe and the Baltics.