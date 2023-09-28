ABOUT THE AWARDS

From 18 global awards – including world’s best private bank, and best private bank for entrepreneurs – to multiple regional and country awards, the comprehensive programme covers the business areas of private banking and wealth management that are most important to an institution’s key stakeholders, board and executive management teams.

We seek the best of the best in private banking services globally, regionally and in each country. This simply means we are looking for the banks that can best demonstrate how they have truly excelled over the award period in providing their clients with the best possible advice, service and solutions.

Each award is submission-based, allowing each bank to tell the story of its achievements, innovations and performance over the 12-month award period, which runs from October to September each year.