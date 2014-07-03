ICBC cash management
When it comes to the difficulties in liquidity management faced by treasurers operating in China, 21.3% say renminbi cash-pooling is top of the list of issues.
Banking giant Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has delivered stellar first-quarter results for 2014 and is now looking to further its global expansion in cash management and cross-border services. Vice president Zheng Wanchun describes strategies for a period of challenge and opportunity in an exclusive interview with Euromoney