Middle East’s best for next-gen 2025: Emirates NBD Private Banking

As Middle East families navigate generational wealth transfers, Emirates NBD Private Banking positions itself as the architect of choice for heirs demanding autonomy, digital fluency, and values-aligned investing. The Dubai-based firm has cemented its leadership through a strategy of relentless innovation and intergenerational empathy.

Launched in 2024 in partnership with Insead business school, the bank’s next-generation programme, the first of its kind in the region, combines academic rigour with practical insights on leadership, family governance and legacy stewardship. Hosting its inaugural session in London, the initiative addresses the $1 trillion wealth transfer projected to take place across Middle Eastern ultra-wealthy families by 2030.

Mohammad Al Bastaki

By blending Insead’s world-class expertise with peer-to-peer learning and personalised mentorship, Emirates NBD Private Banking transcends traditional wealth management to cultivate visionary leaders capable of sustaining family legacies.

“Intergenerational wealth transfer is a significant and evolving dynamic globally, with UHNW families in the Middle East and GCC set to transfer $1 trillion by 2030,” says Mohammad Al Bastaki, group head of private banking at Emirates NBD Private Banking.