Private banking awards national winners 2025: UAE

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: UAE

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: ADCB Private and Wealth Management

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

ADCB Private and Wealth Management has demonstrated excellent financial growth, commitment to sustainability and digital innovation over the review period.

Showcasing its commitment to digitalisation, the bank recently introduced a digital investments dashboard – accessible via mobile and internet banking platforms – allowing clients to make informed decisions based on real-time data. In addition, the launch of digital signature platform DigiSign has significantly enhanced client service and transaction speed.

The bank's financial performance has been outstanding, achieving a record gross fee income of AED164 million ($45 million) in the year leading up to Q3 2024, representing 90% year-on-year growth.

As of September 30, 2024, the bank's total deposit base reached AED58 billion, marking an 18% increase year-to-date. Additionally, the bank's client acquisition strategy led to a 28% growth in new clients by the end of September, aligning with its broader strategy to attract high-net-worth individuals.

In

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardMiddle EastAbu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCBHSBCADIB (Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank)Lombard OdierMashreqGoldman SachsJulius BaerFirst Abu Dhabi BankEmirates NBD
Gift this article