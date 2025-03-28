Private banking awards national winners 2025: UAE

Best private bank: ADCB Private and Wealth Management

ADCB Private and Wealth Management has demonstrated excellent financial growth, commitment to sustainability and digital innovation over the review period.

Showcasing its commitment to digitalisation, the bank recently introduced a digital investments dashboard – accessible via mobile and internet banking platforms – allowing clients to make informed decisions based on real-time data. In addition, the launch of digital signature platform DigiSign has significantly enhanced client service and transaction speed.

The bank's financial performance has been outstanding, achieving a record gross fee income of AED164 million ($45 million) in the year leading up to Q3 2024, representing 90% year-on-year growth.

As of September 30, 2024, the bank's total deposit base reached AED58 billion, marking an 18% increase year-to-date. Additionally, the bank's client acquisition strategy led to a 28% growth in new clients by the end of September, aligning with its broader strategy to attract high-net-worth individuals.

