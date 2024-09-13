Best for fixed income in United Arab Emirates: Emirates NBD Capital
Best for fixed income in United Arab Emirates: Emirates NBD Capital

September 13, 2024

Emirates NBD Capital (EmCap) was one of the most active DCM banks in the MENA region during Euromoney’s awards period.

Between April 2023 and May 2024, EmCap got league table credits for $2.8 billion via 32 deals, giving it a solid 7.67% market share and the fourth ranking on the bookrunner league table, according to Dealogic.

Among its deal highlights was its role as the only structuring bank from the UAE for a pioneering sukuk for the Public Investment Fund, a deal supported by PIF's Shariah-compliant listed and unlisted shareholdings.

In line with the UAE’s national objectives and goals of COP 28, EmCap played a pivotal role in structuring ESG financing solutions. In 2023, the firm helped its clients mobilize more than $22.5 billion in sustainable finance, with 67% of this amount raised through 20-plus ESG bonds and the remaining 33% through more than 15 labelled loans, according to Environmental Finance.

EmCap also reinforced its position as a leading DCM franchise for Turkish issuers, leading seven out of nine international deals from Turkey in the second half of 2023.

