ENTRIES FOR THE EUROMONEY FX AWARDS ARE NOW OPEN!
For over 44 years, The Euromoney Foreign Exchange Survey has stood as the most comprehensive representation of the wholesale FX market.
For 2023 we are very excited to evolve and relaunch the Foreign Exchange Survey as a submission-based awards programme. Institutions that service the Foreign Exchange market are invited to pitch against a range of global and regional categories. Your pitches will be judged by a panel of global experts representing banks, providers and buy side corporations who will be looking for excellence and innovation in the market.
We are also pleased to announce the return of the Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards gala dinner, where we will be presenting awards to this year’s winners.
WHY SHOULD I ENTER THE AWARDS?
Euromoney Awards are seen as the most reputable and recognisable accreditations to achieve within the wholesale financial market spanning 50 regions and over 100 countries.
Enter the 2023 awards and;
- Enhance your global reputation within the FX sector
- Gain meaningful insight into your business from our panel of industry leading FX experts
- Celebrate your team's achievements and their success in the FX sector
- Benchmark your work against the best in the businsess
WHO SHOULD ENTER?
The awards will accept entries from any FX provider, bank and non-bank, based anywhere in the world.
2023 CATEGORIES
The 2023 categories are grouped as follows:
- Market Leader Global Awards
- Bank Awards
- Non-Bank Awards
Find out more about each group of awards by clicking on the drop-downs below. Please use our dedicated submissions portal to make your entry.
-
These categories will be awarded to this year's standout market leader in the chosen industry. Any leading global provider of institutional FX services can apply. Entries should highlight areas of excellence that place them over and above any competitor in the market today.
Judges will also be able to nominate institutions based on their review of entries across all categories. If you have entered any category, you will automatically be considered for these global awards, however a direct entry will help put your best foot forward.
Categories:
- Best Global FX Provider
- Best FX Liquidy Provider
- Best FX Trading Provider
- Best FX Market Innovation
-
Awarded to this year's standout FX bank for the region and/or the service and industry indicated, as applies. Submissions can be from any institutional FX bank regardless of size or region. For the region award, eligible banks must be based in the relevant region and/or provide institutional FX services to clients in that region.
Entries should highlight all areas of excellence which places them over and above any competitor in the market today, ie footprint / product range / pricing / data / volumes / services.
Categories:
Best FX Banks - Region
- Best FX Bank Europe (Western Europe)
- Best FX Bank North America
- Best FX Bank Asia Pacific
- Best FX Bank Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa
- Best FX Bank Latin America
- Best FX Bank Nordic Region
- Best FX Bank Rest of the World (Country or Region)
- Best FX Bank North America
Best Bank for FX Trading
- Best Bank for e-FX Trading
- Best Bank for FX Spot
- Best Bank for Forwards/Swaps
- Best Bank for FX Options
- Best Bank for Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF)
- Best FX Prime Broker
FX Banks – Services
- Best FX Bank for Corporates
- Best FX Bank for Wealth Management
- Best FX Bank for Real Money Clients
- Best FX Bank for Research
- Best FX Bank Sales
- Best FX Bank Service and Support
- Best FX Bank Data Management
-
Awarded to this year's standout service providers in the category and industry indicated. Entries should highlight all areas of excellence which places them over and above any competitor in the market today, ie footprint / product range / pricing / data / volumes / services.
Categories:
FX Market Leaders
- Best Multi-Dealer Platform/ECN
- Best FX Exchange
- Best Non-Bank FX Liquidity
- Best FX Market Data Provider
- Best FX Algo Platform
- Best FX Order/Execution Management System
- Best FX Software Provider
- Best FX Trading Technology Provider
- Best FX Data Management Provider
FX Trading Platforms
- Best Platform for FX Spot
- Best Platform for Forwards/Swaps
- Best Platform for FX Options
- Best Platform for Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs)
FX Providers and Venues – Services
- Best FX Venue for Corporates
- Best FX Venue for Wealth Management
- Best FX Venue for Real Money Clients
- Best FX Clearing and Settlement Provider
FX Technology, Infrastructure and Innovation
- Best FX Market Innovation
- Best AI/Machine Learning Inititative
- Best FX Trade Analytics
- Best FX ESG Initiative
- Best FX Market Leader for Diversity
FIND OUT MORE
If you have any questions about submissions or are interesting in joining our judging panel, please contact Nicola Tavendale. For any commercial enquiries, please contact Peter York.