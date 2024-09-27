The world’s best solution for FX algo access: FX HedgePool

FX HedgePool’s evolution over the past five years underscores its commitment to innovation and adaptability. The company’s latest service, X Bridge, builds on its proprietary credit model to offer true all-to-all FX liquidity for all instrument types with a pioneering Algo Store.

This innovative platform, comparable to Apple’s App Store, allows both bank and non-bank algo providers to rapidly distribute algorithms to major real-money institutions. The Algo Store addresses significant industry challenges, including high brokerage fees, where FX HedgePool can reduce costs by up to 50%. It also gives access to non-bank algos through its proprietary credit model.

Jay Moore

The Algo Store addresses credit and broker restrictions by enabling unrestricted access. Finally, the pain point of aging vendor technology issues should be solved as algorithms can now be deployed and updated within hours instead of months.

Additionally, X Bridge allows users to mix and match liquidity with credit, offering detailed cost breakdowns across algos, credit and brokerage.

