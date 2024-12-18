The changing face of FX: Navigating a market in motion

Game-changing developments

This report unpacks the critical trends shaping the FX industry, based on extensive discussions with some of the leading franchises in the world, spanning banks, trading venues, technology providers and market makers.

There have been many game-changing developments, including further integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools into the FX market, finding ways to reduce trading delays, being competitive on pricing and turning to partnerships to bring the best products and services to clients.

As the FX market gets ready to navigate a complex global environment in 2025, understanding these trends is essential to thrive in an increasingly competitive space.

This report also looks ahead to the next year, highlighting trends that will remain a core part of the FX industry’s next chapter of growth.

We hope the report helps deepen your understanding of this fast-changing industry and its potential – and offers fresh insights into decision-making in FX trading.

