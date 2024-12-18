The changing face of FX: Navigating a market in motion

Foreign Exchange

The changing face of FX: Navigating a market in motion

December 18, 2024

A deep dive into the forces shaping the global foreign-exchange system.

FX-report-changing-face-cover-image-960.jpg
In this report:

The FX industry charts a new course

Foreign exchange service providers are unlikely to have it easy in 2025. Rather, they would have to stay on their toes to navigate what is likely to be a tricky foreign exchange and currency environment amid a new US presidency, the war between Russia and Ukraine, an uprising in the Middle East and new geopolitical issues cropping up from France to South Korea.

Luckily, many FX providers look to be positioned well, given they have laid a solid foundation for success through investments in technology, finding their niche, staying ahead of the curve and being strategic in their operations.

FX-report-changing-face-full-cover-960.jpg
Access the report now [pdf]

Game-changing developments

This report unpacks the critical trends shaping the FX industry, based on extensive discussions with some of the leading franchises in the world, spanning banks, trading venues, technology providers and market makers.

There have been many game-changing developments, including further integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools into the FX market, finding ways to reduce trading delays, being competitive on pricing and turning to partnerships to bring the best products and services to clients.

As the FX market gets ready to navigate a complex global environment in 2025, understanding these trends is essential to thrive in an increasingly competitive space.

This report also looks ahead to the next year, highlighting trends that will remain a core part of the FX industry’s next chapter of growth.

We hope the report helps deepen your understanding of this fast-changing industry and its potential – and offers fresh insights into decision-making in FX trading.

FX report changing face headshots-622.png

The FX industry charts a new course

FX report changing face-622-trend1.png

How AI is helping FX firms prioritise efficiency

FX report changing face-622-trend2.png

Customisation is critical

FX report changing face-622-trend3.png

Solving the O-EMS integration challenge

FX report changing face-622-trend4.png

Technology infrastructure ushers change

FX report changing face-622-trend5.png

Secrets to success = product diversity and deeper market access

FX report changing face-622-trend6.png

Competitive pricing tactics transform the FX market

FX report changing face-622-trend7.png

In the spotlight: Collaborations gain traction

FX report changing face-622-trend8.png

What to expect in 2025?

