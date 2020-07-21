HSBC Mexico’s Arce sees pandemic push for digital banking

HSBC Mexico’s chief executive, Jorge Arce, says the coronavirus pandemic has greatly accelerated adoption of its digital banking services – with clients overcoming cultural resistance to move online and take advantage of the bank’s recent investment in technology.

“We have seen a significant growth in the use of digital channels from bank clients, some of whom had refused in the past their use, especially in developing countries like Mexico,” Arce tells Euromoney. "Clients are paying services, bills, transferring money, checking balances, controlling their credit-card spending using state-of-the-art digital tools.

“Even when the client goes to the banks, new digital contracts and mobile applications used by bank officials are making their journey easier and faster.