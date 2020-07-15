The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Quotes of the month

July 15, 2020
July/August

“Of course, we don’t welcome any such crime, but we welcome this in the sense that we can demonstrate the Philippines is ready to encounter these kinds of crimes in the financial system”

Attorney Mel Georgie Racela, head of the Anti-Money Laundering Council Secretariat in the Philippines, talk to Euromoney about the Wirecard investigation.



“We had a set of topics we were going to talk through with them, but they had just been briefed on the virus. Every one of them came into the room wide-eyed and panicked” 

Bill Demchak, CEO of PNC Financial Services, recalls a round of meetings with senators in Washington DC as the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.



“We are 100% convinced that we cannot approach society’s issues in silos if we want to create resilient communities” 

Brandee McHale, head of Citi Community Investing and Development, says that society has to start thinking beyond verticals to drive systemic change.





