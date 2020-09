Botswana Best bank: First National Bank of Botswana

First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB) continues to perform strongly and, after reporting a 16% year-on-year increase in market capitalization, wins the award for Botswana’s best bank again this year.

FNBB reported a 13% increase in profit before tax to P544.9 million ($46.2 million), while its return on tangible common equity increased 3% to 25.4% from 24.6% at the end of 2018. Interest income increased by 5% against growth in gross advances of 3%.