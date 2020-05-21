The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Spacs prove resilient in shaky markets

By Helen Avery
May 21, 2020
Appetite for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies is growing as investors find comfort in their new structure. Market participants expect more to come this year along thematic lines, with the first ESG Spac launched in May.

tightrope-risk-balance-suit-780.jpg



Covid19_shutterstock-600x150

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (Spacs), which use the IPO market to raise funds for acquisitions, have proven their ability to weather the current market turbulence.

As of May 21, 26 such IPOs had come to market in the US this year – indicating that 2020’s Spac IPO volume could well match, if not beat, that of 2019.


spac-new-chart-780.jpg




It is a good result for Spacs, which, in a previous incarnation, had fared poorly during the 2008 financial crisis.

“So far, everything we’ve hoped for has proved out, in that they have been very resilient in the market dislocation,” says Alysa Craig, managing director at Stifel in the M&A group and head of the firm’s Spac practice. “In [early May] in particular there has been a lot of activity.” 

In part, she says, that is because of the hybrid nature of Spacs: “While the IPO market has taken a pause, the M&A market has not really stopped during this crisis.









Capital Markets CoronavirusUnited StatesCapital MarketsNorth AmericaSPACs
Helen Avery
Helen Avery is a contributing editor. She covers social and environmental finance, and topics of diversity and ethics within the financial industry. Helen is also a director at the Green Finance Institute.
