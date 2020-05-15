The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Australia’s top ECM bankers jump ship to New Zealand’s finest

May 15, 2020
How has Jarden managed to snare such revered figures in the Australian industry?

The last month has brought the departure of two of the most senior equity capital market (ECM) bankers in Australia.

Robbie Vanderzeil, who has raised billions of dollars of ECM capital for clients at UBS, and Sarah Rennie, head of ECM at Goldman Sachs and probably the most senior woman in Australian investment banking, have both quit to work together.

So where are they going? An American bulge bracket? Private equity? Their own shop?

The answer, believe it or not, is the New Zealand advisory firm Jarden.

If you’ve never heard of Jarden, let us help you out. It was created by Ron Jarden in 1961 and bills itself as New Zealand’s leading investment and advisory group, with a strategic alliance with Credit Suisse.

