Norwegian deal shows depth of turmoil in aviation finance

By Dominic O’Neill
May 12, 2020
Lessors and bondholders had little choice but to keep Norwegian Air alive, but bigger losses will come as the industry gets used to its new normal.

Norwegian Air’s nail-biting $1 billion debt-for-equity swap with bondholders and lessors on May 4 has given the struggling airline vital breathing room, allowing it to access up to an equivalent of $290 million of state-guaranteed loans.

But according to one prominent aviation banker, the deal will just delay the airline’s eventual demise, at best through a takeover.

Even before the coronavirus crisis, Norwegian’s future was in doubt, after years of aggressive growth as a long-haul budget airline. It has posted three consecutive years of losses.




