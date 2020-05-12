Norwegian deal shows depth of turmoil in aviation finance

Norwegian Air’s nail-biting $1 billion debt-for-equity swap with bondholders and lessors on May 4 has given the struggling airline vital breathing room, allowing it to access up to an equivalent of $290 million of state-guaranteed loans.

But according to one prominent aviation banker, the deal will just delay the airline’s eventual demise, at best through a takeover.

Even before the coronavirus crisis, Norwegian’s future was in doubt, after years of aggressive growth as a long-haul budget airline. It has posted three consecutive years of losses.