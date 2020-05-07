Covid-19 quotes of the month: May 2020
During the coronavirus crisis, Euromoney’s mission is to get the key figures in finance to tell us what it means for their firms and for the industry. We’ll run some of the key things they tell us each month.
Ana Botín, Santander | Hervé Duteil, BNP Paribas | John Hollows, CSOB | Jean Pierre Mustier, UniCredit | Phyllis Costanza, UBS Society and CEO Optimus Foundation | Piyush Gupta, DBS | Frédéric Oudéa, Societe Generale | Johann Strobl, Raiffeisen Bank International | Bernhard Spalt, Erste Group | Jin Liqun, AIIB
“ One of the critical things in this crisis we’ve been trying to get across… is that we have to throw away the rule book. We’ve never seen this kind of crisis in our lives”
Ana Botín, executive chairman, Santander
“ We were told that oil and gas prices would not drop despite the increasing competitive economics of electric mobility; we were told that developed countries could not change behaviours and had to maintain the same level of travels and consumption.