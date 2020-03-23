The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

UK’s ‘plague village’ of 1665 ready for 2020 pandemic

March 23, 2020
Let’s raise a glass to Eyam Brewery during the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis.

beer-pints-illo-780.jpg



Covid19_shutterstock-600x150

Nestled in the rolling hills of the UK county of Derbyshire lies a pretty, historic village called Eyam.

Today the surface tranquillity of tea rooms and small stone cottages contrasts with the story that makes this place famous – make that infamous: in 1665, the village adopted an extreme form of social distancing amid an outbreak of bubonic plague.

The altruistic gesture of the townspeople – orchestrated by the village’s newly arrived priest William Mompesson – would be costly as it would be successful. One quarter of the townspeople would perish in the following months, but the outbreak was contained and didn’t spread to the cities nearby.




