UK’s ‘plague village’ of 1665 ready for 2020 pandemic

Nestled in the rolling hills of the UK county of Derbyshire lies a pretty, historic village called Eyam.

Today the surface tranquillity of tea rooms and small stone cottages contrasts with the story that makes this place famous – make that infamous: in 1665, the village adopted an extreme form of social distancing amid an outbreak of bubonic plague.

The altruistic gesture of the townspeople – orchestrated by the village’s newly arrived priest William Mompesson – would be costly as it would be successful. One quarter of the townspeople would perish in the following months, but the outbreak was contained and didn’t spread to the cities nearby.