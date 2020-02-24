The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Forget CLSA’s Hong Kong forum – Jefferies’ is the one to watch

February 24, 2020
Share

CLSA’s annual conference was one of Hong Kong’s great investor events, but its mantle is passing to Jefferies, whose inaugural Asia Forum will be held at the Hyatt – CLSA’s old stamping ground.

bruce-lee-statue-hong-kong-780.jpg



When you have your foot on the neck of your enemy, keep pressing.

The adage sprang to mind when a frothy press release pinged into Euromoney’s inbox. It was from CLSA, a once proudly independent Hong Kong brokerage now run by China’s Citic Securities, which has shed staff at an alarming rate during the past year.

Clearly in fighting mode, CLSA seemed keen to put its annus horribilis, during which it lost long-time CEO Jonathan Slone, chairman Tang Zhenyi and star analyst Chris Wood, in the past.

It promised a “revamp” of its annual September investor forum, to be overseen by Kai Kaufmann, a former head of client strategy at Deutsche Bank, who braved the choppy waters to join CLSA in October.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree