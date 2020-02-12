South Korea’s Woori Bank profits by attaching itself to Oscar-winning film Parasite

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho with his Oscars

A pair of far-sighted investments in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite are set to pay hefty dividends to two of South Korea’s leading lenders.

Woori Bank pumped KRW300 million ($255,000) into the film two years ago, a spokesman in the bank’s investor relations department told Euromoney.

He said the investment was “purely a commercial decision”, and added: “We are all very proud [of its] success.” State-run Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) injected KRW120 million into the film at the same time, also indirectly and via an investment vehicle.

Both banks stand to make a mint from a film that, as of Monday, had grossed $176 million worldwide, according to IMDbPro, including $35 million in the US and $72 million in its home market.