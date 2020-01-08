The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Responsible finance: A call to action for nature’s ‘super year’

By Helen Avery
January 08, 2020
There is finally an opportunity to integrate nature within financial decision making in the year ahead. How can we ensure it’s doesn’t become a lost opportunity?

2020 has been dubbed the Super Year for Nature as several events take place that will be critical for forging a new deal for the environment. These include the International Union for Conservation of Nature World Conservation Congress in Marseilles, France, in June and the COP15 of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in Kunming, China, in October.

The hope is that this will be the year that companies, governments and financial institutions recognize nature’s financial value and that environmental degradation due to pollution and habitat loss is going to cost us all vast sums as we lose the protection and ecosystem services that nature affords us. This is the year we start both pricing this risk in and investing in nature in earnest. 




