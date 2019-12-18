Brett King produces the future in Qatar

RUWN01 RUWN01

Brett King disrupts the old order at the Qatar conference





Don’t just walk on stage. Make a video, and preferably one that sends yourself up.

So while delegates at a Euromoney conference in Doha in December were expecting renowned futurist Brett King to launch straight into his vision for the next generation of banking, instead they saw him wielding a variety of musical instruments before making his way to the gym for some weight lifting and a rigorous rowing machine session, only stopping halfway through to remove his suit jacket.

The video – produced by Euromoney’s own Rebecca Chamberlain – got the attention of everyone at the Euromoney Qatar Conference on Banking 4.0, as King proceeded to explain what banks in Qatar, and everywhere else, need to do to avoid being left behind in a world of disruptors and challenger banks.