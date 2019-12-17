The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

This is how an IPO greenshoe works

By Mark Baker
December 17, 2019
There is often confusion around the workings of the over-allotment option; there shouldn’t be.

It’s nearly the end of the year, so how about an alternative award?

Award category: Least-Understood-And-Yet-Easy-To-Understand-Capital-Markets-Thing

Winner: The Greenshoe

As the recent Aramco IPO has shown yet again, the greenshoe (or over-allotment option, to give it its proper name) still proves confusing to some. That's surprising, because there's not really a whole lot to grasp.

Underwriters routinely over-allocate IPOs, typically by 15%. They do this by short-selling the extra shares, borrowing them from some investors in order to allocate them to others. This means the underwriters have a short position (at issue price) that at some point they will have to close out.

The reason the underwriters do all this is to give them the flexibility to stabilize the market price of the shares once they start trading. Since they are already short, they can happily buy stock in the market up to the size of their short position, knowing that those shares are already spoken for.

If

