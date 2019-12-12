AI in banking – game changer or game challenger?

Today, retail banking customers can choose from a range of personalized products and services. However, it is critical that customers understand the choices they make and are offered those that are most appropriate.

From data to insights

To do this, banks must be able to collect and analyze enough information on their customers’ financial situation. The first part, collection, is not usually a problem. Via their traditional, and newer digital, channels, banks record almost the entire financial lives of their customers, from wages to purchase preferences. But analyzing this abundance of raw data to generate insights accurate enough to make appropriate financial recommendations is a different matter.