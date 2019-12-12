The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Westpac faces the (Christmas) music

December 12, 2019
There's not much to celebrate at the Australian bank, despite the festive parties being back on.

It took a while to get to item one at the Westpac AGM on Thursday.

Before considering the financial reports that normally constitute the first order of business, chairman Lindsay Maxsted asked for any questions about the Austrac matter – the damning report alleging that Westpac committed money-laundering offences that enabled transfers of money linked to child abuse.

Lindsay Maxsted,
Westpac

More than three hours later, the questions were still coming in.

The tone was set by Chris Schacht, a former Labor senator, who was the second to get the microphone, after the bow tie-wearing activist group Bank Warriors.

Schact said one Westpac customer who sent A$115,000 to the Philippines through the bank did so “to get access to the most vile abuse of human rights short of murder”.

