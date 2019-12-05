UBS art: Lobby lighting

© Cerith Wyn Evans. Photo © Kate Elliott. UBS Art Collection

A recent rehang of works from the UBS Art Collection at the Swiss bank’s UK headquarters in Broadgate has seen over 50 additional artworks added to the display. The new hang focuses on Young British Artists (YBAs) and includes an early spot painting by Damien Hirst, a pink neon by Tracey Emin and works by Fiona Banner, Angela Bulloch, Angus Fairhurst, Gary Hume, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Chris Ofili.

Most striking is the monumental site-specific installation by Cerith Wyn Evans in the bank’s entrance lobby. The neon and glass suspension was commissioned for the space by UBS itself and took 40 hours - and 240 cables - to install. It is called More Light Research, perhaps as a nod to the post-Mifid II European banking environment in which UBS now finds itself.