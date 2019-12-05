The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

UBS art: Lobby lighting

December 05, 2019
Share

An art installation shines a light on UBS.

CWE install-780

© Cerith Wyn Evans. Photo © Kate Elliott. UBS Art Collection



A recent rehang of works from the UBS Art Collection at the Swiss bank’s UK headquarters in Broadgate has seen over 50 additional artworks added to the display. The new hang focuses on Young British Artists (YBAs) and includes an early spot painting by Damien Hirst, a pink neon by Tracey Emin and works by Fiona Banner, Angela Bulloch, Angus Fairhurst, Gary Hume, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Chris Ofili. 

Most striking is the monumental site-specific installation by Cerith Wyn Evans in the bank’s entrance lobby. The neon and glass suspension was commissioned for the space by UBS itself and took 40 hours - and 240 cables - to install. It is called More Light Research, perhaps as a nod to the post-Mifid II European banking environment in which UBS now finds itself.








Tags

Opinion

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree