Scaling new peaks of excellence in global cash management



2018, winner, Cash Management

Non-Financial Institutions for Asia Pacific

The financial universe is changing. As multinational businesses extend their reach and explore previously unchartered opportunities, effective and efficient cash management is an essential part of their arsenal to conquer new markets.

Choosing the right cash management partner has become an essential element of success, and bank of China has established itself as a frequent leader above the competition, as well as being partner to some of the world’s foremost names in aviation, IT, electronics and a host of other sectors.

In 2018, Bank of China scored first in Euromoney’s Cash Management - Non-Financial Institutions ranking for Asia Pacific, adding to a broad sweep of regional and international awards and accolades that highlight its leading position in the field, as it uses its expertise and global reach to open doors for businesses worldwide.

Solid foundations

As the most internationalized and diversified bank in China, Bank of China has a hundred years of experience in international settlement and foreign exchange management. With more than 100 Fortune 500 companies as partners of its cash management business, the bank is committed to providing high-quality, efficient and comprehensive financial services to its customers.

Its immense regional strength and position as the world’s fourth-largest bank by total assets gives it a decisive edge over its competitors. Bank of China customers can use branches in almost 60 countries and regions around the world to access the wide-ranging BOC global cash management services.

The bank provides multinational companies with a range of services, including global account information management, collection and payment management and risk management ‒ giving them timely and accurate information on internal and external funds and coordinating the allocation of domestic and foreign funds, as well as providing overall management of global accounts.

This industry-leading battery of services, within easy reach of CEOs and company executives wherever they are in the world, smoothly traverses the needs of cross-border, cross-bank, multi-currency intensive management ‒ studiously avoiding transnational business risks ‒ to achieve visible and controllable operational management objectives for global funding.

Harnessing innovation to give enterprise the edge

Staying ahead of a crowded field in the competitive cash management environment requires constant innovation and increasingly close links with the businesses and enterprises that depend upon Bank of China for their international operations.

As international business operations become more sophisticated and ambitious, and the scale of multinational operations continues to grow on every continent, enterprise information construction is becoming an increasingly important way to unlock latent opportunity in new markets. Also, customers are increasingly demanding the tools to drive innovation in their own businesses, and appropriate financial measures are no exception.

Bank of China is continuously upgrading and optimizing its global cash management platform, together with its system and functions, to improve the smoothness and convenience of the customer experience ‒ customizing its funds for efficient operation and risk-control solutions as well as promoting closer cooperation between banks and enterprises.

For example, Bank of China has been integrating its product offerings into a comprehensive system called “Global Cash Management Platform+”. It smoothly interlinks the bank’s Global Cash Management Platform, Swift Direct Connection, Bank Host-to-Host Direct Connection, Multi-bank Cash Management System and Transaction Data Application, allowing customers to conduct one-stop fund management across different channels and domains.