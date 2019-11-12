The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

A new normal for corporate payments

November 12, 2019
The days of ‘pay and pray’ are over. A new normal of fast, transparent international payments has begun as companies around the world embrace SWIFT’s global payments innovation (gpi).

Corporate treasurers, as individual consumers, are fully accustomed to ordering goods, paying instantly and being able to track the progress of shipments and payments online. So when they come into the office on Monday morning, why should they have to go back to a time where payments take days, are opaque and cause supplier and employee friction?

For Roche, the Swiss healthcare company, there had to be a better way. Since October 2018, it has been using SWIFT’s global payments innovation (gpi) for corporates, to ensure its payments are fast, transparent and easily tracked. “The process of resolving queries about payments has gone from taking two weeks to a couple of minutes,” says Martin Schlageter, head of treasury operations at Roche.


