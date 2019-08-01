Is Deutsche Bank drinking in the last chance saloon?

Three shots of whiskey on gray background over gray floor. Antonprado/Getty Images/iStockphoto Three shots of whiskey on gray background over gray floor. Antonprado/Getty Images/iStockphoto

This article appeared in the August 2019 print edition of Euromoney and incorporates two earlier articles: "Sewing’s savings: how Deutsche Bank will try to turn itself around" on July 8, and "Deutsche Bank reports big loss from accelerating restructuring charges" on July 24

Deutsche Bank reported a heavy net loss for the second quarter of 2019 of €3.1 billion, after taking €3.4 billion of charges for the transformation it first announced on July 7, which will see it exit secondary equities and scale back in rates.