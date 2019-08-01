The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Is Deutsche Bank drinking in the last chance saloon?

By Peter Lee
August 01, 2019
Share

As it presses ahead with restructuring, Deutsche will exit cash equities, cut back in rates and centre itself on a traditional corporate banking business. CEO Christian Sewing calls it the most radical transformation the bank has undertaken in decades.

DB last chance iStock 780px
Three shots of whiskey on gray background over gray floor.
Antonprado/Getty Images/iStockphoto

This article appeared in the August 2019 print edition of Euromoney and incorporates two earlier articles: "Sewing’s savings: how Deutsche Bank will try to turn itself around" on July 8, and "Deutsche Bank reports big loss from accelerating restructuring charges" on July 24



Deutsche Bank reported a heavy net loss for the second quarter of 2019 of €3.1 billion, after taking €3.4 billion of charges for the transformation it first announced on July 7, which will see it exit secondary equities and scale back in rates.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree