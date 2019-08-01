Is Deutsche Bank drinking in the last chance saloon?
As it presses ahead with restructuring, Deutsche will exit cash equities, cut back in rates and centre itself on a traditional corporate banking business. CEO Christian Sewing calls it the most radical transformation the bank has undertaken in decades.
This article appeared in the August 2019 print edition of Euromoney and incorporates two earlier articles: "Sewing’s savings: how Deutsche Bank will try to turn itself around" on July 8, and "Deutsche Bank reports big loss from accelerating restructuring charges" on July 24
Deutsche Bank reported a heavy net loss for the second quarter of 2019 of €3.1 billion, after taking €3.4 billion of charges for the transformation it first announced on July 7, which will see it exit secondary equities and scale back in rates.