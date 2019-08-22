Solar drives Fifth Third to add investment bankers

Conditions are proving attractive for regional investment banks in the US to build organically or through acquisitions – and sometimes via the middle ground of bringing in a team from another firm.

The last few months have seen Capital One announce the acquisition of investment banking boutique KippsDeSanto; Regions Bank absorb investment adviser Highland Associates; and Fifth Third take on a San Francisco-based renewables team from MVP Capital, another investment banking boutique.

The new Fifth Third group comprises 12 bankers and will complement the firm's 13-strong renewable energy finance practice. The investment banking unit will be led by Timothy Beach, Ari Citrin and Oliver Janssen, all joining from MVP. The group will report to Rob Schipper, head of investment banking.