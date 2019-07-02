Kleinwort Hambros: Maintaining a high-touch personal service

Being relevant, he adds, does not just mean remaining sensitive to clients’ evolving requirements. It also means being equally prepared to identify what clients don’t need. Keeping up to speed with these shifting preferences calls for a continuous dialogue between the private bank and its clients. This is why Kleinwort Hambros, which is the private banking and wealth management unit of Societe Generale in the UK, hosts regular forums aimed at eliciting what Kearney describes as “frank and candid” feedback from its clients.

Recently, says Kearney, the message from Kleinwort Hambros’ high and ultra-high net-worth clients has been that the advance of digitalization has done little to diminish the value of personal service. “We are balancing our investment in digital and self-service capabilities against maintaining our core USP,” says Kearney.