Open banking via API is a fact
Open banking via application programming interface (API) is an integral component of the future of banking. Some in the industry will welcome that fact. Others will not. But in order to prepare, we must accept that it is a fact.
Author
|
Benoit Desserre,
Do we have to change? If we want to keep up with our competition – traditional and disruptors – the answer is yes. Do we have to learn to love API? If we want to continue to satisfy customer needs and enhance the industry's product offering, the answer is yes. Do we know what we must do?
If we have been paying due attention to the changes taking place on an almost daily basis, the answer is yes.