Open banking via API is a fact

Author



Benoit Desserre,

Head of Global Transaction Banking, Societe Generale

Do we have to change? If we want to keep up with our competition – traditional and disruptors – the answer is yes. Do we have to learn to love API? If we want to continue to satisfy customer needs and enhance the industry's product offering, the answer is yes. Do we know what we must do?

If we have been paying due attention to the changes taking place on an almost daily basis, the answer is yes.