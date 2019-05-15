The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Take note: Even the Reserve Bank of Australia needs sub-editors

May 15, 2019
Central banks have a lot to do – controlling the money supply, setting interest rates, being the custodian of foreign exchange – so it’s no surprise that things get overlooked once in a while. But it’s a bit of a shame to find you have a typo on your legal tender.

It emerged this week that the A$50 note, which has been in circulation since October and so far has 46 million notes out there changing hands, has a spelling mistake on it.

We should say that it’s in extremely small print, which is why it has taken the nation half a year to notice (listeners to radio station MMM were the ones who cracked it). One side of the note has Edith Cowan, Australia’s first female MP, on it, with a maternity hospital that she helped establish behind her.




