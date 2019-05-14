The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

50th anniversary special: CEE – the profiles

May 14, 2019
As part of Euromoney's 50th anniversary coverage, we profile some of the biggest names that we interviewed for our May CEE focus.

Ruslan Babaev


V Butskhrikidze


Piotr Chudzik


Jaroslaw Derylo



Philippe Heim


Makar Paseniuk



U Shayakhmetova


Tomas Spurny


Martin Schreiber

Johann Strobl


Zdenek Turek


Mahmut Unlu


William Wells


Laszlo Wolf


Alexei Yakovitsky


Banking Euromoney 50th anniversaryFeaturesEmerging EuropeMay 2019
