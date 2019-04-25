Belt and Road uses a durian in hope of better PR

For the unfamiliar, durian is considered a delicacy in Asia, but is not universally beloved, much like Belt and Road itself: its smell is so rank and potent that it is banned on Singapore public transport, for example, while it tastes – to Euromoney anyway – like antiseptic cheese-infused custard with an aftertaste of a burnt-out hairdryer motor.

Anyway, in a three-minute animation, Little Thai shows us around her durian orchard in Thailand and explains how the Belt and Road has helped to improve the ability for her to be sold in China and turned into durian hot pot and durian pizza. “How wonderful the life is in China!” says Little Thai.