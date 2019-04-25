The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Belt and Road uses a durian in hope of better PR

April 25, 2019
China has been having a hard time convincing the world of its noble intentions for the Belt and Road Initiative. So, for the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, it has enlisted an unlikely ally: an animated durian fruit called Little Thai.

For the unfamiliar, durian is considered a delicacy in Asia, but is not universally beloved, much like Belt and Road itself: its smell is so rank and potent that it is banned on Singapore public transport, for example, while it tastes – to Euromoney anyway – like antiseptic cheese-infused custard with an aftertaste of a burnt-out hairdryer motor.

Anyway, in a three-minute animation, Little Thai shows us around her durian orchard in Thailand and explains how the Belt and Road has helped to improve the ability for her to be sold in China and turned into durian hot pot and durian pizza. “How wonderful the life is in China!” says Little Thai.




