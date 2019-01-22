The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

The art of trading

January 22, 2019
A surreal moment with the new head of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

It is not often that Euromoney gets a chance to talk art rather than market infrastructure with a stock exchange head. So a chat with Christoph Boschan comes as a refreshing change.

Behind the desk of the new head of the Vienna Stock Exchange hangs a large seascape that your correspondent, a keen sailor, instantly recognized as inspired by the nautical works of Cubist artist Lyonel Feininger.

Much more surprising is the fact that the work in question was painted by Boschan himself after his move to Vienna from his native Germany in late 2016.

“When I moved into this office, I needed something to put on the walls and I didn’t want to spend a lot of the firm’s money on art,” he says. “So I bought the materials on Amazon and painted this over two weekends.

