WeWork: Go big or go home

In early January, it announced it would rebrand itself, tripling down by mutating into three separate units, WeWork, WeLive and WeGrow, under the banner of The We Company.

The We Company declares, with apparent sincerity, that its three-fold mission statement is to create a world where people work to make a life, not just a living (the Work bit), to build a world where no one feels alone (the Live bit) and to unleash every human’s superpowers (the Grow bit).

WeGrow seems to involve an elementary school, so it could be an elaborate ruse to clean up at any school fancy-dress parties.

Not content with this nonsense, The We Company wants to “elevate the world’s consciousness. Living a conscious life means choosing to live proactively and with purpose”.