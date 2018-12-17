Societe Generale Wealth & Asset Management activities: Setting new standards in SRI and ESG

Author

Jean-François Mazaud,

global head of Société Générale’s wealth and asset management division.

It is now more than 11 years since Lyxor, the asset management specialist 100% owned by Société Générale, unveiled the world’s first environmentally themed exchange-traded fund (ETF), the World Water ETF, which now has total assets under management of more than €500 million.

Since then, the SG Group has remained at the forefront of championing the development of the broader market for socially responsible investment (SRI) and of innovation in identification of investment opportunities compliant with the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.