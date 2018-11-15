The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

The mystery row at the New Economy Forum

November 15, 2018
The Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November was quite a thing.

Henry-Kissinger-2018-R-780

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger



Deliberately keeping the number of attendees low and the seniority high, the exalted few who made it in to the Capella Hotel on Sentosa found themselves mingling with the likes of Henry Kissinger, Janet Yellen, Hank Paulson and Anwar Ibrahim, most of them without entourages.

Euromoney alone managed a near-collision with former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, who was looking for the library, and we later found ourselves between former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd and a door through which he wished to proceed.

Arriving media were told to get there early for vetting; in Euromoney’s case, at 6.45am on the Deepavali public holiday, at a different hotel, the W, from which we were shipped into a basement services level at the Capella to hang around for an hour and a half before it all got going.




