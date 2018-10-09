The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

UK digital banks: Name calling

October 09, 2018
Share

What is it about digital banks in the UK that makes their owners want to give them somewhat odd names?

In the past, bank names were all about solidity, trust, safety and dullness: National Westminster, Trustee Savings. Today banks and fintechs seem to be vying with each other to come up with names that emphasise quite the opposite: Amaiz, Monzo, Zopa, Babb, Ipagoo, Loot and Bank of Dave.

This club has recently been joined by two industry stalwarts: Goldman Sachs has birthed Marcus in the UK and RBS surprises us with the yet-to-launch Bo. Naming its digital bank after its founder was an uncontroversial move for the US bank, although it still manages to retain an air of privilege. Sam (after Samuel Sachs) just wouldn’t have been the same, as well as having unpleasant ‘Son of Sam’ associations. 

Ridicule

And so, to Bo. The UK press is suggesting the name refers to the words meaning ‘to live’ in Danish. Because…?

It also seems to invite a certain amount of ridicule. Perhaps the hope is that Bo will become synonymous with ‘best offer’, ‘born organised’ or ‘business opportunity’. But it could equally be ‘body odour’, ‘bad order’ or, indeed, ‘bowel opening’. Hmmm…

There is, however, one Bo that RBS is famously known for: bailed out. 



Tags

Opinion Front EndOctober 2018
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree